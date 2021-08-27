Kingston, Dias, Williams: What Auto wants of the federal government

Brian Kingston, Unifor President Jerry Dias, and Huw Williams from the Canadian Automobile Dealers Association outline what their members want — from manufacturing to labor to retail — from Canada’s new federal government.
Publited at Fri 27 August 2021, 04:07:49 +0000