KKR acquires New Zealand bus company Ritchies Transport Value of $347M

Global investment company KKR plans to buy Ritchies Transport, a New Zealand coach and bus company that has an 86-year history. Although the terms of the deal have not been disclosed, sources close to the situation estimate that Ritchies is worth more than $347 million (500 million NZD).

The definitive agreements were signed by the companies on Thursday. This marks KKR’s first investment in New Zealand infrastructure. KKR stated that Ritchies, with its current fleet of over 1,600 buses and 42 depots operating across New Zealand, would be a great addition to the company’s mission, “to improve connectivity between local communities, promote greener transport solutions, and support expanding public transport networks.”

New Zealand remains a largely ICE-fueled country, however the government has plans to electrify. The government now requires all of its agencies and ministries to electrify fleets within the next five years, and aims to decarbonize public transport, which mainly relies on buses, entirely by 2035. Kiwi Bus Builders, a New Zealand manufacturer, recently assembled a range of ADL electric buses which have made it to Auckland’s city streets.

Andrew Jennings, director of KKR’s infrastructure team stated in a statement Ritchies buses would be “a highly visible chance to encourage the adoption zero-emissions tech” because New Zealand is continuing to demand “high quality, environmentally friendly public transport options.”

TechCrunch was told by KKR that they have a plan for Ritchies to electrify their fleet. The firm also stated that there is a plan. It has already made global advancements in sustainable transportation and will use those to propel the country towards zero emission.

The investment is made by KKR’s Asia Pacific Infrastructure Fund. OIO approval is required for the transaction to proceed. KKR states that this is likely within 4 to 5 months. The Ritchie family will still hold a share of the company after the transaction is complete. Andrew Ritchie will become the CEO as Glenn Ritchie retires.