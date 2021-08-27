Linio will conquer the category Home

- Advertisement -

Latin America’s population is increasingly embracing electronic commerce. Buying online means that you can be part of a new experience. Ebanx data shows that more than 60% will reach Latin America by 2022, which means more than 84,000,000 new customers.

Within the framework of the ninth anniversary of Linio Mexico , Beatriz Burquez, Commercial Director of Linio, indicated that, “the advantages of buying through our Marketplace are: the security of your purchases when making payment on the platform , diversity in forms of payment, wide range of catalogs of local and international sellers; since 50% of the products are within our warehouse, deliveries to all parts of Mexico in two days or until the same day, and of course everything essential to find what you need for your home, in the same place ” .

Linio has been in operation for nine years. This is the equivalent to approximately 3 285 days. During this time, hundreds of strategies were executed. These strategies allowed Marketplace partners to take advantage of great promotions and discounts in various seasons. They have enabled the brand’s steady double-digit growth.

It is also present in Mexico. Chile, Colombia, Peru are the other Latin American countries. This placement, which is equivalent to 80% penetration, places it among the top markets in the region.

Linio is always looking for business challenges and new opportunities. Linio stated during the celebration that its goal for the next months was to be the market where everything you need is available. It is evident that the category’s image has grown with a growth rate of almost 45% in 2020 and a rise of nearly 90% in the first semester of 2021.

To compete on the national market, campaigns and benchmark actions, such as “Your House is More Alive Than Ever”, have been undertaken. The online shop will offer a wider range of products than you’ll find at the local store.

Gonzalo Rodrigo, Linio’s Regional Marketing Director, stated that Linio was among the 5 most well-known marketplaces in Mexico. The home and technology categories grew most in 2020, and are still in demand by consumers. He also stated that 60% of customers make the purchase online after they’ve done a price comparison in a physical store. The digital platform Linio is used by 32% of Mexicans to purchase their products. This can be attributed to the variety and quality of product offerings, promotions, payment options, as well as the diversity of these payments.

The challenge for Linio during 2021 and next 2022 is to become the expert in the online home category , being the first search option for when you need to organize or remodel the space of any area of the house. You can also earn points by purchasing in Linio, which can be used to gain great experiences.