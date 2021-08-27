Liverpool News Roundup: Reds move closer to Premier League side for combative midfielder, attacking target set for Real Madrid Move, plus more – 26 Aug 2021

Liverpool have been linked with several new signings this summer as they look to add some fresh legs to their squad ahead of the new season. To make way for the new season, the club plans to release a number of players.

On that note, let’s take a look at the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumors as on August 26, 2021.

Liverpool approach Brighton to sign Bissouma

- Advertisement -

According to reports, Liverpool has made a deal for Yves Bissouma, a Brighton & Hove Albion defense midfielder.

Tony Banks reports that the Reds must pay Brighton’s asking fee of PS40million for their combative midfielder.

Liverpool let Gini Wijnaldum leave the club on a transfer for free earlier this summer and they have yet to sign a replacement.

Bissouma, who has attracted interest from Premier League rivals Arsenal as well, has been touted as a like-for-like replacement for Wijnaldum.

Liverpool made an offer for Brighton’s Yves Bissouma, a midfielder. Brighton wants the Mali-based midfielder for around PS40M. Journalist: @TonyBanksXP LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom).August 26, 2021

- Advertisement -

The question is still open as to whether Liverpool will be able to pay Brighton the asking price. Jurgen Klopp said he was happy with his squad. However, a Bissouma-caliber player would bring more strength and depth.

Kylian Mbappe is moving to Real Madrid

Real Madrid has signed Kylian Mbappe, ending Liverpool’s slim hopes of landing Kylian next year.

According to reports, the World Cup winner will move to Real Madrid at a staggering EUR170m + EUR10m in additional fees.

Confirmed. Real Madrid offered a second official bid for Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe. Guaranteed EUR170m + EUR10m Add-Ons #RealMadrid Real Madrid sources believe it will win the bid. Mbappe wants Real Madrid now and next summer. pic.twitter.com/xRhVUsYDlt — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano)August 26, 2021

Liverpool was not keen on Mbappe, however there was some hope that they could get him as a free agent in 2022.

Real Madrid’s Carlo Ancelotti has decided that they will quickly move for PSG’s star, in a club record deal with Los Blancos.

Klopp: Liverpool look forward to participating in the Champions League

- Advertisement -

Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool manager has acknowledged that the Reds were looking forward to taking on the Champions League draw despite being dealt a difficult draw.

Liverpool were drawn alongside Porto, Atletico Madrid and AC Milan in the Champions League.

We played against Porto once before, and they’ll be watching. There is a bit [of] an open bill between us and Atletico. AC Milan will be our historical opponent. Klopp stated that Klopp believes our fans should look forward to the event – they do.

Atletico knocked the Merseysiders out in 2020. They will be looking to revenge that loss at Anfield.

You can also see:Fabrizio Romano’s Transfer Roundup: Neymar’s role in Lionel Messi’s transfer to PSG, Chelsea’s transfer plans and more

Sportskeeda now has Fabrizio Romeo! Click here to check out his latest exclusive content

Edited by Arvind Sriram

Publited at Fri 27 August 2021, 04:01:49 +0000