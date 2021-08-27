Man Utd plan Cristiano Ronaldo medical as transfer talks Reach the ‘advanced level’

After talks with Manchester City failed to reach an agreement, Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly agreed to move back home to Manchester United. There are talks on an “advanced” stage and the booking of a medical for the Portuguese star.

After Juventus announced that they were open to receiving offers, City seemed to be poised to sign the Portugal star.

- Advertisement -

After days of negotiation, which saw Rahem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus being discussed in possible swap deals, the Citizens’ decided to end negotiations. United will now clean up and welcome their former hero back.

The BBC and MEN report that United have begun talks with Ronaldo to sign a 2-year contract. This would give them a significant boost in their title chances.

The MEN claim that Ronaldo has a medical booked for him – an incredibly frantic act by Old Trafford bosses prior to Tuesday’s deadline.

**We will bring you all the latest news updates, photos, and videos on this story.

- Advertisement -

Check out /sport/football for the most recent news and breaking information.

Keep up-to-date with the latest headlines, photos, analyses, opinions, and video about the stories that are important to you.

Follow us @DExpress_Sport on Twitter – The official Daily Express & Express.co.uk account – Real news, in real time.

You can also find us on Facebook @DailyExpressSport, where you will find the most recent news, video, images, and videos throughout the day. **