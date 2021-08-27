Quantcast
Man Utd plan Cristiano Ronaldo medical as transfer talks Reach the ‘advanced level’

By Newslanes Media
0
9

Man Utd plan Cristiano Ronaldo medical as transfer talks Reach the 'advanced level'

After talks with Manchester City failed to reach an agreement, Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly agreed to move back home to Manchester United. There are talks on an “advanced” stage and the booking of a medical for the Portuguese star.

After Juventus announced that they were open to receiving offers, City seemed to be poised to sign the Portugal star.

After days of negotiation, which saw Rahem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus being discussed in possible swap deals, the Citizens’ decided to end negotiations. United will now clean up and welcome their former hero back.

The BBC and MEN report that United have begun talks with Ronaldo to sign a 2-year contract. This would give them a significant boost in their title chances.

The MEN claim that Ronaldo has a medical booked for him – an incredibly frantic act by Old Trafford bosses prior to Tuesday’s deadline.

Publited at Fri 27 August 2021, 14:24.05 +0000

