Merton and Webster love each other on Caravan Holidays Neighbor's van -- 'It has a bar!

Caravan and motorhomes have seen a major surge in popularity this year, as many Britons opted for staycations. Suki Webster and Paul Meton agree that motorhomes offer “flexibility and freedom with stunning views.”

Their neighbour was playing guitar out of his caravan so they decided to introduce themselves.

- Advertisement -

Paul and Suki met their lovely campsite neighbors, Tom and Anita. They had an amazing caravan.

Suki was clearly taken by the interior of the caravan and said, “Oh my god! You have a bar!”

Anita and Tom decided that they would show them around.