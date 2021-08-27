Merton and Webster love each other on Caravan Holidays Neighbor's van -- 'It has a bar!

Caravan and motorhomes have seen a major surge in popularity this year, as many Britons opted for staycations. Suki Webster and Paul Meton agree that motorhomes offer “flexibility and freedom with stunning views.”
Their neighbour was playing guitar out of his caravan so they decided to introduce themselves.
Paul and Suki met their lovely campsite neighbors, Tom and Anita. They had an amazing caravan.
Suki was clearly taken by the interior of the caravan and said, “Oh my god! You have a bar!”
Anita and Tom decided that they would show them around.
Suki was impressed by the interior design that featured rustic decor, wooden panels on the walls, and even a bar.
Suki pointed at some of the patterned cushions and said, “I love this material.”
She wanted to find out “How do you get inspiration?”
Suki fell in love immediately with the clean interior, rustic decor and charming details.
DO NOT MISS
Tom said, “Did they show them how?
His wife answered, “No!”
Paul and Suki completed their trip at Brecon Beacons, where they had dinner with a beautiful sunset view.
The couple will be visiting the Peak District in England for the next episode.
Publited at Fri 27 August 2021, 20:55:57 +0000