Michael Jackson celebrates a new milestone 12 years following his death

The legendary singer Michael Jackson died on June 25, 2009, of a cardiac arrest. He was fifty years old when he released ten studio albums, which sold millions. Some of these albums are still among the most popular of all-time. The legendary album Thriller, which the singer died this week, broke another barrier.

Michael's sixth album, Thriller, is undoubtedly the one that made him a superstar. The album was first released November 30, 1982 and quickly became the most-sold worldwide record in 1983. It featured a variety of amazing tracks, including Thriller and Billie Jean as well as Beat It (Pretty Young Thing), Wanna Be Starting Something, and Wanna be Startin' Something. After selling 34 million units, Michael's Thriller achieved 34x Platinum status. READ MORE: Michael Jackson: Lisa Marie Presley blasted 'insanity' in deleted song

Thriller was the 2nd most-sold album in America at the time this article was written. MJ follows only The Eagles' Greatest Hits album. It has sold 38,000,000 copies in the US. But Thriller is a worldwide hit. After selling over 70 million copies, Thriller remains the most-sold album worldwide.

Michael was interviewed by Quincy Jones in 1980s to discuss the recording process. He said that "Thriller sounded like crap." It was terrible. We listened to the entire album and we were overcome with tears. I felt like a little baby crying. "We are not releasing it." I ran out of the room. (Via NME). He was able to fix it after a fateful visit to school. He continued to say that he had seen a maintenance worker in the studio with a bike and that he gave it to him. I then rode the bicycle up to the schoolyard. "I just watched them play."

Michael continued, “When I returned I was ready for the top.” “I went to the studio, and I made them sing.” He was not happy when he went on to make the seminal Thriller video music video. In fact, the American star wanted to destroy the video, as it “clashed with his religious views”. SOURCE / SOURCE

