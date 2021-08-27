Netflix is down: The streaming service that’s most popular has stopped working Tonight

Tonight, thousands of people are reporting that Netflix is not functioning on their mobile devices and the Netflix app has been down for hours.
This outage occurred around 2am BST, August 28, and seems to have affected subscribers from different regions.
According to what we have seen, the affected can’t access Netflix streaming services.
You can open Netflix and view your account settings, however some subscribers are not able to see this information.
It can be seen that the screen appears blank but does not show any movies or shows. Others report that the content cannot be streamed, although things appear to load as usual.
Although it is not clear what caused tonight’s troubles, the good news is this: It isn’t an international outage that should be resolved soon.
Netflix shared an update on Twitter confirming their interest in streaming problems tonight.
“Hey there!” All devices are experiencing streaming issues at the moment. The problem is being investigated. We are sorry for the inconvenience.
