Many people are disappointed to see the end of summer. For us hobgoblins, who are most at home during the darkest months of the year it only means that Spooky Season is back.

We finally have fall, which means we can indulge in all things horror without shame. Netflix’s Brand New Cherry Flavor is the perfect way to kick off your streaming spree this year. __S.4__

A limited series of eight horror episodes that was released Aug. 13, which is Friday the 13th. It takes you on an adventure as bizarre as your soul after eight years in 2021. The Christmas season takes place in Los Angeles. It even mimics the strangely cursed clashing seasonal vibes that define early fall. We hobgoblins are given a head start to autumnal rituals, despite the fact that it is still a sunny 85 degrees outside.

Brand New Cherry Flavour isn’t for everybody. It may not be for those who have weak stomachs or are sensitive to body horror gore. Even though I am a seasoned consumer of horror movies, I found myself sometimes squirming at scenes. This series will appeal to Jungian horror fans who are looking for absurdist Jungian terror fuel that makes you push yourself beyond your limits. You might enjoy a Netflix horror series with a cast that feels like Mandy and The Love Witch combined to create a kitten fetus.

Brand New Cherry Flavor is an adaptation of Todd Grimson’s 1996 novel. It stars Rosa Salazar (from Alita, Battle Angel), as Lisa Nova. She’s a talented and hungry young filmmaker who wants to direct her first film in Hollywood. Lou Burke is an acclaimed producer who gives Lisa exactly what she needs. However, Lisa quickly finds herself in a nightmare. Her dreams turn from surreal to euphoria to a terrifying nightmare. Then, it escalates into fever pitch, then descends down an utterly horrible rabbit hole, fuelled by revenge, psychoedelia and witchcraft.

Over the years, Netflix has accrued a library of some of the best horror originals on any streaming platform. The library covers many tastes. It includes big-budget, multi-release events-ized horror titles such as the Fear Street Trilogy, to niche-arthouse gems like I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House.

The film is a funny horror movie that never takes itself too seriously, even as it pontificates on some very pretentious headass questions about Hollywood and the nature of human nature.

It's almost like Mandy and The Love Witch, Eraserhead and Velvet Buzzsaw got together to create a kitten fetus.

Brand New Cherry Flavour may seem at first glance like a hyper-stylistic mix of genre tropes and a similarly cliched narrative. How else can a post-MeToo viewer expect that the tale of young Hollywood actresses being left to the mercy of predatory Weinstein producers will end? Brand New Cherry Flavour is a completely different story. It keeps its artificially fruity flavor fresh, before it rots your mouth.

This entire series will lull and fool you into believing that it is easy to predict the future, but then turn 180° into an unimaginable horror.

Consider the following characters. Each one seems more stereotypically LA than others. The inexperienced, but determined Strong Female Lead Lisa Nova is a brazilian-born beauty who will do anything to help her art. It’s easy to assume that she will be the protagonist of the story or, at best, play the sympathetic role of the hero. Lisa Nova is neither the hero nor anti-heroine in this story. The audience can’t fit her in any box she would prefer to make grayer.

In the context of the film’s allusions to the predatory Hollywood systems that the MeToo movement has shed light on, Lisa instead challenges the myth of the “perfect victim” of sexual harassment or assault. It doesn’t mean she has to be innocent, sacrificial lamb, or follow any moral code to be victim. Nor does it preclude her being a perpetrator of the corrupted power systems that victimize her. Similarly, her relationship to producer Lou Burke throughout the series subtly dismantles an argument that Harvey Weinstein’s real-life lawyers tried using to discredit the women who testified against him at trial.

Brand New Cherry Flavour would not be considered a feminist film. This is mainly because it doesn’t seem to have the interest in such a label. It’s not hard to see that the film is rich in commentary on power and gender. If you are interested in feminist Freudian film analysis, there are lots of milk baths and symbolic womb imagery.

Catherine Keener grips a lot of pussy cats to her chest in this show, lemme tell yah.

Credit: Brand New Cherry Flavor / NETFLIX

Lisa isn’t the only stereotypical character that flies against audience expectations.

Catherine Keener is a hilarious and entertaining portrayal of the tarot-reading, crystal-obsessed witchy woman with an unbreakable grip on Los Angeles’ elites. (If you don’t believe this is a real, relevant, and powerful Hollywood subculture, check out this expose on a beloved witchy LA goth bar.) Like Lisa, we want to believe this dark fairy godmother hag archetype is the answer to regaining the power stolen from her by a male-dominated industry that preys upon women and girls. But like real-life breaking news stories about the questionable behavior of certain Time’s Up leaders, simply giving #girlboss types more power over the same exploitative Hollywood systems isn’t really the solution to anyone’s problem.

Brand New Cherry Flavor shows how flawed that logic can be when it is applied to other abuse power structures in filmmaking such as the debates about “male” and “female gaze. The cover photo of Lisa, with her bloody eye and mouth, is a good example of the recurring theme with eyeballs in voyeuristic cinemamaking. Many thinkpieces, some of which I wrote myself, continue to praise cinema where the dominant “male gaze” is replaced by a feminine one.

‘Brand New Cherry Flavor’ has a visual style best described as beautifully disgusting.

Credit: Brand New Cherry Flavor. / netflix

Brand New Cherry Flavor is challenging us to look beyond gender inequalities in Hollywood and instead focus on the bigger problem of Hollywood’s obsession with mythologizing brilliant film auteurs. It’s not great when any person, of any gender, is celebrated for indiscriminately dehumanizing and abusing everyone around them so they can fulfill their brilliant artistic vision.

Movies about movies are usually something I dislike. They feel too much like artistic masturbation and navel-gazing. It’s Hollywood trying to bolster its self-importance at all costs. This horror series, however, is not Under the Silver Lake. It’s not a love story with Hollywood moviemaking that’s stuffed full of LA jokes.

Brand New Cherry Flavor highlights the human underbelly in Los Angeles, the epicenter of cultural influence worldwide.

Brand New Cherry Flavour instead focuses on the underbelly and human nature of Los Angeles as the epicenter of cultural influence and how it has a profound impact on everyone’s perceptions of themselves and one another. The story transcends the narrowness implied by the title. It is about the universal social dynamics of power and the struggle to claim it for others.

This show is unlike many other LA-focused films. It only uses Hollywood and filmmaking as an familiar backdrop. It’s primarily concerned with the concepts of generational trauma and victimization begetting victims, cyclical loss, cyclical betrayal as well as the creative side of grief. Art is seen as an act rather than selfless creation.

It is a shame to see almost all white actors in this movie that is largely centered on the spiritualities and mythologies of South American and African diaspora cultures. Brazilian-born, I appreciate Gandja Monteiro’s influence in at least 2 episodes. He adds a depth and authenticity that Hollywood seldom manages to capture. Guarana soda reminded Lisa of her home in my childhood. This was the moment I felt my childhood pangs.

You’d expect Brand New Cherry Flavour to be more aware of the movie’s obsession with art and exploitation. It’s a film that sacrifices others in order to express itself. It makes a point, probably unintentionally, about filmmaking’s inherent faults.

Brand New Cherry Flavor now available on Netflix

