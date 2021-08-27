New York City’s Lower Rents Attract Innovationators

August

27, 2021 Read for 5 minutes

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

- Advertisement -

After one year of quarantine and stress, I finally decided to visit Madison Square Park to start this piece. New York City is not dead. Jazz music plays in the background and there are people dancing around the park. The park is full of people who come to exercise, relax and enjoy the outdoors.

But, New York City is changing. New York City is seeing a new wave of entrepreneurs as wealthy families move to Miami and the Hamptons.

Similar: How to start a business? These are the steps to innovation

New wave of innovators

- Advertisement -

Renting an apartment in New York has become more affordable, allowing people to live in concrete jungles.

During the pandemic, many New Yorkers with high incomes moved to other cities. Others bought properties in Connecticut, while others moved to Miami. I’ve spoken with many people who have expressed no desire to return.

Prices for available apartments to rent in New York City fell dramatically after the outbreak of the pandemic. Renting studios were usually $3,200 per months, but they could be as low as $2,500. To attract tenants , landlords started offering concessions sometimes as high as four months for a 16-month rental agreement.

Innovation was possible because of lower rental costs. Visionaries, who may not be able to afford the Big Apple previously, have seen price cuts as opportunities for their new ventures. They decided now that the right time was to open their own company because there were so many Americans who weren’t working and received financial aid from the government.

Related: An Amazon Worker Says She’s Homeless Because She Can’t Afford NYC Rent

Both the good and bad

- Advertisement -

Unfortunately, the richest 1% of New Yorkers could leave New York with $133 billion more than they have now. The city’s wealthy are able to access education and schooling. However, it’s worth noting that the top 1% of wealthy New Yorkers paid over 40% of the city’s income tax in 2018, and their departure might be a big blow to the city’s economy.

The interest in lower prices in New York City has increased since I was the CEO of an online real estate platform. A significant rise in people looking for large apartments under $3,000. Opportunities like these were once rare in boroughs such as Manhattan.

Good news: New Yorkers are filled with young energy, eager to start their own business. Many of us look forward to watching the city grow with the new generation of visionaries and innovators.

Price-sensitive visionaries

From daily interactions with real estate professionals in the area, I feel that there is a new wave in innovation. The new wave is what I refer to as “price sensitive innovators” — they are young entrepreneurs looking to maximize this opportunity , and don’t appear to be just moving here to see different bars.

New York apartment renting has been more complicated than in other cities. New York landlords require extensive documentation to make sure their tenants are able to afford the unit. The new renters in New York may not be as price sensitive, but they are still financially stable enough to sign standard New York leases.

Entrepreneurs have found a way to set up their business in New York thanks to the combination of lower rent prices and the possibility to work remotely. With many recognizing this as an opportunity, the rental market has been on fire these past few months.

New York isn’t the only place where covid-19 can be spread — smiles are also contagious. New Yorkers are very proactive in protecting their health and that of others by using a mask. And, now that over 75% of New Yorkers have been vaccinated, I’ve noticed a new breed of New Yorkers: the price-sensitive visionaries.

Related: How Holly Parker Used the Power of Empathy to Sell Billions in Real Estate

A kind young lady reminded a cyclist to keep his helmet safe on the benches as he rides through Madison Square Park. A strong woman practices her boxing with a trainer, while others are seated on benches with laptops or tablets and focused on building and growing their businesses.

This is how New York today — There’s less partying, but there’s more kindness and compassion. A big smile hidden under my mask can assure you that New York is alive and will continue to offer new opportunities to those who are willing to search.

Publited at Fri 27 August 2021, 17:39.40 +0000