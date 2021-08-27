OnePlus Buds Pro Review: It’s Much Better

What does a company have to do to differentiate wireless earbuds in 2021? This is a difficult question because of the near universality of quality hardware. Over the past year, I have probably tried around 10 sets of buds, all which were pretty great.

There are some interesting companies like Nura or Nothing that offer this category. However, for manufacturers of handsets who sell their products, it is sometimes enough to have the right pair of headphones.

OnePlus exists in a void somewhere between these two companies. The company produces its phones but isn’t able to compete with the likes of Apple and Samsung. The OnePlus Buds Pro are a fitting pair of buds. They work well with the company’s own phones, but also have some interesting extras to make them stand out from the rest.

OnePlus has not done a great job in this category. After a year of tethered participation in this space, I found OnePlus’s entry into the fully wireless category disappointing. Although the price was very reasonable at $100, they felt like an expensive set.

Mercifully the Pros have it all better. This must be quite a relief to the company as one of its cofounders created his own headphones in less than a month. The product is $150 more expensive than the standard Ear(1) buds, but it comes with a $50 discount. The product is a good value for the money, but it’s worth looking at the wider landscape.

It is important to note that I tried the headphones with an Android phone other than the OnePlus, and also used my iPhone for this review. This requires that you use the HeyMelody OnePlus/Oppo App, which is in a word lacking. It does the job with some important features. A fit test is performed to make sure that the seals are tight. OnePlus Audio ID allows you to create a unique sound profile.

This is the rudimentary version that Nura provides. It involves a sound test using an old-fashioned method. You are asked to listen carefully and then play back your results. Although it is a tedious process, the end result makes all the difference. When I was done, the result felt a lot richer and more complete. There isn’t much EQ customization. However, other than a heavy reliance on bass, there isn’t much to be unhappy about in terms of the sound.

It is possible to control the noise cancellation via either the smartphone app or the stems of the headphones. The buds have a unique feature called Zen Mode Air. It can be accessed by clicking the stems for three seconds. This is a smart, but unnecessary feature in an age where every tech company thinks about mindfulness. This feature emits white noise to your eyes. Warm Sunrise is the default sound. It’s a kind of meadow soundscape, with insects and chirping birds. You can also choose from campfires or the beach, as well as four preloaded sounds. Although it’s not something I expected to use, in a year of stress, I find myself liking the feature.

Companies have two options when it comes to design. Either embrace the AirPod, or do something completely different. With a quick glance, you can see which direction OnePlus has taken. The difference is less obvious on the matte-black pair that OnePlus sent, but it’s still evident in the white models. It appears that the metal stems were thrown in to ensure they are not too close to market leaders.

They are hard to beat from a comfort standpoint. They have been in my bag for a while and I don’t mind running in them. The AirPods’ design is interesting. The battery life is excellent, lasting five to seven hours depending on ANC use and 28 to 38 minutes when the case is included. Wireless charging is an important feature in this case, which has become increasingly common at this price.

OnePlus wanted to stay true to its budget roots and launched the $99 buds as the first model. Google’s approach to showing the benefits of a premium product and then keeping the price down is appealing. These headphones should have been released by OnePlus a year ago. It’s better to be late than never, but it is possible.

Publited at Fri 27 August 2021 23.38:40 +0000