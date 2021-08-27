Piers Morgan attacks Joe Biden on Afghanistan Crisis ‘It His presidency will be destroyed!

Also, he did not indicate any change to the US pullout target for Tuesday.

According to the President, “I also instructed my commanders that they develop operational plans for striking ISIS-K leadership and assets.

“We will react with force, precision and speed at our own time at the exact moment and place that we select.”

We will never forgive. We won’t forget. “We will hunt you down, and make you pay,” U.S. president Joe Biden stated about the perpetrators in televised remarks from the White House.

Biden stated, “We won’t be stopped by terrorists…We will continue our mission.”

