PS Plus: September 2021 Leak: The next free PS4, PS5 game could be yours These have been disclosed

And, according to a new post on Dealabs which has received plenty of upvotes, the PS Plus September 2021 line features Overcooked! All You Can Eat on the PS5, Hitman 2 and Predator Hunting Grounds for the PS4.

This will be a strong lineup for PS Plus 2021, if it is true.

The response to the rumored lineup from PS Plus Reddit has been positive.

Redditor: One Redditor posted about the rumour and wrote, “Overcooked is incredible to play with a partner/mate.” This is a fantastic game, and I highly recommend it for local play.

Another added “Major W!” I would love to be Hitman 2!

One wrote: Predator Hunting Grounds was one of the games that I love but wouldn’t buy, so I’m happy.

Publited at Fri 27 August 2021, 19:22.41 +0000