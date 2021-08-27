Quantcast
31.9 C
United States of America
Friday, August 27, 2021
type here...
Gaming

PUMA Teases Animal Crossing: New Horizons collaboration

By Newslanes Media
0
8

Must read

PUMA Teases Animal Crossing: New Horizons collaboration

Earlier today, German footwear manufacturer PUMA posted a teaser image on Twitter featuring the logo to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, revealing they’ll once again be collaborating with Nintendo for some exciting new products. Last year, for Super Mario’s 35th anniversary, PUMA released shoes and clothing items based on the three games featured in Super Mario 3D All-Stars, with NES themed Future Rider sneakers also following soon thereafter. The collaboration proved to be a huge success as the shoes were sold out in minutes after they went live on PUMA’s website.

Although PUMA has yet to directly announce the Animal Crossing inspired products that they’ll be releasing, international footwear magazine Sneaker Freaker has exclusively received and shared some first look images and details. The collection will include three special editions of three signature PUMA shoes, Wild Rider, Suede and Future Rider. The collection will include a light turquoise hoodie with the outlines 34 villager silhouettes and the PUMA x Animal Crossing branding. Sneaker Freaker has images of both the Wild Rider shoe, which will come with a small bell bag pouch and the mentioned hoodie. We will share more information, such as pricing and release dates, in the near future.

- Advertisement -

Source / Via

Publited Fri, 27 August 2021 at 02:34.15 +0000

- Advertisement -
Previous articleLiverpool News Roundup: Reds move closer to Premier League side for combative midfielder, attacking target set for Real Madrid Move, plus more – 26 Aug 2021
Next articleApple CEO Tim Cook receives $750m
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks