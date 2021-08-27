PUMA Teases Animal Crossing: New Horizons collaboration

Earlier today, German footwear manufacturer PUMA posted a teaser image on Twitter featuring the logo to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, revealing they’ll once again be collaborating with Nintendo for some exciting new products. Last year, for Super Mario’s 35th anniversary, PUMA released shoes and clothing items based on the three games featured in Super Mario 3D All-Stars, with NES themed Future Rider sneakers also following soon thereafter. The collaboration proved to be a huge success as the shoes were sold out in minutes after they went live on PUMA’s website.

Although PUMA has yet to directly announce the Animal Crossing inspired products that they’ll be releasing, international footwear magazine Sneaker Freaker has exclusively received and shared some first look images and details. The collection will include three special editions of three signature PUMA shoes, Wild Rider, Suede and Future Rider. The collection will include a light turquoise hoodie with the outlines 34 villager silhouettes and the PUMA x Animal Crossing branding. Sneaker Freaker has images of both the Wild Rider shoe, which will come with a small bell bag pouch and the mentioned hoodie. We will share more information, such as pricing and release dates, in the near future.

- Advertisement -

Source / Via

Publited Fri, 27 August 2021 at 02:34.15 +0000