Riptide’s Project+ Tournaments and Setups were After a conversation with “Nintendo of America”, the cancellation was effected Rep”

Riptide 2021, an upcoming national Super Smash Bros. Melee, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Project+ are just weeks away. However, with the event so close, that has not prevented Nintendo from stepping in and getting in contact with the event’s staff.

Riptide employees announced that they had been contacted by a representative from Nintendo of America, Inc. regarding Project+ events. Riptide will no longer be hosting Project+ tournaments and setups as a result. This news is understandable for Project+ members. Soon, we will contact all Project+ attendees with additional information as well as the revised refund request process.

- Advertisement -

Project+, a mod for Project M (a mod in Super Smash Bros. Brawl), is what you need to know. Project+ is primarily focused on Project M characters and fixing memory leaks. Below is Riptide’s official tweet.

- Advertisement -

Publited at Fri 27 August 2021 23.16:33 +0000