Rivian, an Amazon-backed electric vehicle manufacturer, files for go Public at $80B reported valuation

Rivian, the electric vehicle maker that has attracted huge funding from Amazon and others, announced Friday that it plans to go public, and one report values the company at roughly $80 billion.

Rivian stated that the range and size of the initial public offering is still to be decided. It will take place following a review by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Bloomberg reported the valuation number, citing people familiar with the matter.

Amazon has invested in the automaker in round after round of $700million and $1.3billion in 2019. In July, the tech giant was among lead investors, along with Ford Motor Co., in a $2.5 billion round. Amazon is investing through its Climate Pledge Fund, which is aimed at backing companies that accelerate Amazon’s pledge to be net zero carbon across its businesses by 2040.

Rivian was founded in 2009 and has raised $10.5 million to date. However, it is still experiencing delays with delivery of the R1T pickup.

Amazon is planning to buy 100,000 electric vans from the automaker for its delivery fleet and plans to have 10,000 on the road as early as 2022, and all 100,000 by 2030.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his Blue Origin space venture have managed to get their hands on some Rivian trucks, using the vehicles to carry crew members to the launch pad and pick them up after his recent suborbital space mission in Texas.

GeekWire reported that Rivian, a California company, is opening a showroom in Seattle, Wash. and a Bellevue service center.

Publited at Fri 27 August 2021, 16:52.34 (+0000).