Rochdale rescue point on landmark night

On the anniversary of their landmark partnership, Rochdale was forced to draw 1-1 with Colchester.

To mark 100 years since Rochdale’s first game in the Football League, the League Two fixture was moved forward.

Rochdale celebrated August 27th 1921 by beating Accrington 6-3 in the Third Division North. However, their poor home record continued.

After Max Taylor’s untimely own goal, Colchester took a lead in the first half. It seemed like they were going to be left empty-handed.

Taylor, a former Manchester United player, was 21 when he left Old Trafford. He found his net just five minutes before the half-time break, after he lost all his sense of direction with a backpass to Joel Coleman.

Taylor was not in pain, however. Jimmy Keohane scored from close range just after the hour.

Rochdale’s home record was the worst in League One. This had an enormous impact on their relegation. They have now only received two points out of a possible nine for their three first home league matches.

Publited at Fri 27 August 2021, 22:28.16 +0000