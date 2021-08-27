Samsung’s Folding Phones Are The Best! They are 2 of them

The first Samsung foldable device, the Galaxy Fold, was so bad that the company never even released it. The company sent review units to journalists, more than one of which broke after a short time. The company was forced to go back on the drawing boards and made changes, before finally publishing an updated version several months later.

It’s safe to say that the current Fold and Flip are far better than that first attempt, but it’s still fair to ask whether anyone needs a foldable smartphone.

Answer: No, you don’t need a foldable phone. I also don’t think Samsung has finally come up with a device that you can’t possibly live without and therefore have to ditch your iPhone. The Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 are both worth a look.

- Advertisement - Although I have reviewed both the devices, this is not a phone review. They are one of the most well-built, foldable phones available.

These phones are not the best overall smartphones, feature-wise. Unless your phone folds in half, it isn’t. They are not bad, but I am not saying that they are. Even though they are water resistant, the ZFold3 is still not recommended to be submerged in water for $1800. However, the Fold 3 manages to make just $1000 which, for such a good phone, is unheard of.

However, most people care more about battery life and cameras than they do about other things. Both will require sacrifices. They care about being able to use the apps that they love. This is a very important point that we will return to shortly. There’s something more.

Both the Flip 3 and Flip 3 phones are quite different, but they have very different purposes. The Flip 3 is a phone of almost average size that you can transform into a tablet if needed.

- Advertisement - One is a regular-sized phone, which shrinks when it’s in your hand or bag. It sounds like a trick and it is. However, it’s an excellent trick that I think a lot people will enjoy, especially at this price.

Galaxy ZFold3, a larger version of Fold2, is superior in nearly every aspect except one. The software is almost the deciding factor. Android doesn’t know if it’s a tablet or a smartphone, so apps can’t tell.

Samsung wants to mainstream foldable phones. It’s not clear whether this means that Samsung wants foldable phones to be a common option for people who want to upgrade or whether the company truly believes that every phone will one day become foldable.

It doesn’t really matter, to be honest. It doesn’t matter which goal Samsung has, but having two different models of what a folding device should look like is brilliant. It’s not about what a foldable phone should look like. We have one that folds for whatever reason.

It’s not a bad idea to have opinions about things. Many times, customers will expect you to have an opinion. This is why customers give money to you in return for your opinions.

- Advertisement - However, I believe it is possible to think about more than one thing at once, and that there are good reasons. Samsung’s foldable smartphones are not different ideas. The idea that the phones should be folded in half is not what they are. They do have one thing in common: they both have hinges.