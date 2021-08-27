Skate will be coming to PC in the very first ever release

Skate 4 is finally coming to PC. The in-development Skate 4 – or Skate reboot, as it seems to be referred to by EA – has finally been confirmed as coming to PC, bringing the 14+ years’ snub of the PC platform by the skateboarding game series to a close.

The existence of the Skate reboot was confirmed by EA at its EA Play event in June 2020 by the series’ original creators, and creative director Cuz Parry and game director Deran Chung said they were “stoked” to be making a new Skate as “the right game at the right time with the right idea”.

Skate 4’s development team, Full Circle, has not yet confirmed a release date despite it being more than a decade old. Given EA’s commitment to the platform’s success, it was assumed that Skate 4 would come to PC. However, this has not been confirmed.

That’s now changed, as the official Skate Twitter posted out a short video unambiguously – but cutely – labelled “pc_confirmation.exe”. This video features a skater performing tricks on an old CRT screen, and it sparks to life when he adds the Skate logo.

This is fantastic news but there hasn’t been any gameplay footage and no rough release date. Fellow early-in-development EA game Dead Space already has more than that, and that’s not coming out until late 2022 at the earliest. Until Skate returns, skateboarding fans will have to continue playing the Tony Hawk’s remasters instead.

