S&P 500 ETFs: Why You Should Tap Now

August

27, 2021

The S&P 500 is hovering at an all-time high. This upsurge was fueled by solid U.S. economic data, fiscal and monetary policies that are easy to implement and vaccination distribution. This year, the index has increased by 19.7% and is down 30.6% from last year.

The last ten years have seen the following:SPDR S&P 500The (SPY ETF) saw a 15.23% compound annual yield and a 13.45% standard deviation. The S&P 500’s remarkable achievement was largely due to tech stocks.

The fund currently invests 27.80% in Information Technology. Its top three holdings are Apple (6.7%), Microsoft (5.99%), and Amazon (3.66%). The top-10 section accounts for 26.54%, with more than 20% going to Information Technology.

The total earnings of the 466 S&P 500 member companies that reported Q2 results this reporting season are up 97.8%. Total earnings have increased by 25.8% due to higher revenues. 86.9% beat EPS estimates while 86.9% topped revenue estimates according to Zacks Earnings trends issued Aug 18, 2021.

One third of the funds is held by the healthcare industry. This sector is defensive. Despite the current health crisis, it is impossible to ignore the importance of the sector.

Particularly, there is renewed optimism about the global economy recovery following the U.S. approval for the COVID-19 vaccination.PfizerBioNTech and (PFE), bolstered trade risk. The full approval of this product will reduce the COVID-19 Delta variant’s ongoing rise and allow for a continued opening of the market.

Investors can now invest in S&P 500 ETFs such as SPYVanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO,iShares Core S&P500 ETF IVV,S&P 500 Growth ETF SPYGS&P 500 Value ETFSPYV,SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Fund(SPYD), and leveraged S&P 500 eTFs such asDirexion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares(SPXL)ProShares Ultra S&P500(SSO)ProShares UltraPro S&P500 UPRO.

