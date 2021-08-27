Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry donate an undisclosed sum to new projects Davidson offers women’s sport scholarship

Stephen Curry, his wife Ayesha and Davidson College were the first to put Davidson, N.C., on the map thirteen years ago.

They are primarily involved in the future success of the athletic department thanks to an undisclosed gift that will further endow the college in North Carolina, where Curry led the team to the Elite Eight in 2008.

Davidson has nine scholarships for women in sports. 26.13 scholarships are devoted to women’s athletics. Half of these scholarships go to the women’s volleyball team. It has fewer women’s sport scholarships than its Atlantic-10 peers.

This is …@ayeshacurry & me are thrilled to announce the Curry Family Women’s Athletics Initiative aimed towards closing the gender inequity in women’s athletics, starting at @DavidsonCollege. We all have to do our part in helping female scholars-athletes shine. Let’s go Cats! pic.twitter.com/9AcX5Nubi2 Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30).August 26, 2021

“Davidson College was where I started my journey. It prepared me to be a leader and a servant leader. Curry stated that she will always be grateful to the support of the whole Davidson community. Strong, strong women have been a huge part of my life for many years. They are the reason that I’m who I am today. As the father to two daughters, I wish them all success.

Curry wrote a Players’ Tribune letter several years back in which he expressed his support for the cause and advocated to reduce the gap between gender equality and inequality in society and sports.

I want my girls to know that their futures are unlimited. Curry stated that Curry wanted them to be raised in a world in which their gender is not a guideline for how they should behave, think or act.

Officially referred to as the Curry Family Women’s Athletic Initiative (CFWIA), this scholarship will have an immediate effect on nearly 200 student-athletes from Davidson.

“The Currys’ gift and vision provide an unprecedented push forward for Davidson Athletics and our exceptional scholar-athletes,” Davidson athletic director Chris Clunie said in a statement to ESPN. “… The Currys’ message is important beyond Davidson. They are highlighting the need to address the wide inequity of women’s sports and the importance unlocking future opportunities.

This recent donation is far from the only philanthropy the two-time NBA MVP Curry has developed a penchant for, both in and outside the world of sports, going so far as to help start and fully endow another program in a sport for which he’s not a profressional, and at a school which he didn’t attend.

In the summer of 2019, Curry, also an avid golfer, helped start a golf program at Howard and fully funded it for the first six years of its existence, the first of which was this past season.

Publited at Fri 27 August 2021, 18:22.16 (+0000).