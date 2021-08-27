Stock news for PS5: GAME stock news: GAME stocks teased to restock in September after delay by Amazon

Amazon was expected to be one of the next big UK retailers to offer PS5 stock this week, but it looks like fans will be left waiting until September.
According to the latest reports, GAME and Amazon UK are expected to stock up on PlayStation 5 consoles in March. They will also have thousands of other consoles for sale.
GAME may be preparing for a large shipment before the end of the month, based on what we have seen so far.
This means that the retailer won’t be able to stock PS5 stocks next week, but it could still schedule pre-order pages to launch before September 15.
Tracker account PS5 Stock UK shared the latest information via Twitter. It informed console owners this week.
GAME has updated the PlayStation 5 console listing page with a 17/09 release date. This indicates that pre-orders may be available between September 7-9.
This is a guess at the moment and you should take it with a grain of salt, until GAME has more information.
Amazon UK, another online retailer, was linked to possible stock drops this week. However, this appears to be occurring around September 1.
PS5 Stock UK tweeted a follow-up message: “We have spotted that GAME was affected by a small shipment problem two weeks ago. This is why GAME has dropped last week.”
It seems like other people have also been affected by the lack of an Amazon drop. It won’t happen tomorrow.
Currys was another major retailer to announce a PS5 stock update, though it is in-store.
Here are some examples of where you can buy the PlayStation 5 console at top UK retailers.
ARGOSArgos is known for frequently crashing when there is high traffic. Stock trackers recommend that stock monitors use the Argos mobile app, and keep an eye out for local store listings.
GAMEGAME, a UK retailer offering the best stock updates for PS5 consoles, is known to be GAME. Console hunters are advised to use Guest Checkout to make a purchase. This option is more likely to work than the other options. Expect the next PS5 stock to arrive around September 9.
AMAZON UKAmazon UK is more resilient to strain, but there are still some kinks that need attention. It is worth creating an account with card details. Gamers should add a console to their wishlist prior to checking out. We expect more stock to arrive in September.
