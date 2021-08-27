Thandiwe Newton wears a bright yellow Chanel dress with Chanel Chanel Slides as she travels to Jimmy Kimmel’s in LA

- Advertisement -

Her talent as an actress is unmatched. She looks stunning!

Thandiwe Newton wore a bright yellow gown and Chanel slips as she traveled to Jimmy Kimmel Live, Los Angeles, California, on Thursday.

As she made her way towards the set, the 48-year-old actress exuded elegance in the bright, pleated top with billowing sleeves.



Thandiwe’s striking dress was just above her knees, and had a matching belt that cinched her waist.

Westworld’s star was seen pulling her raven hair back in a high ponytail. She accessorized with statement rings and heart-drop earrings.

Thandiwe wore black Chanel slides with the logo to complete her look.

After the show, Line Of Duty’s actress was seen wearing her designer footwear and matching a Breton long-sleeve top by the same designer as well as a pair mom jeans.



As she made her way towards the set, the 48-year-old actress stood out in her bright, pleated, and billowing top.

The actress, who was mistakenly spelled Thandie in her original film, reverted back to her true name of Thandiwe in April.

The star, whose full name is Melanie Thandiwe Newton, appeared on the cover of the May issue of British Vogue with her name spelt correctly in a major publication for the first time.

It was revealed by her that Thandie, a misspelling she made in the credits for her first film, Flirting (1991), which was co-starred Nicole Kidman with Noah Taylor. This has remained constant ever since.







She plays Thandiwe in the movie. Her character’s name, however, is correctly spelled in the credits.

Although it is not clear if this decision was accidental or deliberate, she will continue to be known as Thandiwe Newton in any future projects.

“That is my name.” It has been my name since childhood. She said that she was taking back the title.

It is pronounced ‘tan’-DEE’, which means ‘beloved. The reason the outspoken actress, known for her bold statements, took so long to use her real name is not clear.