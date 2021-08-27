These computer deals will help you celebrate Intel Gamer Days 2021 Amazon

The bottom line: Get great savings on gaming computers from Amazon through Intel Gamer Days, Sept. 5 to 6.

We’re guessing Intel Gamer Days needs no introduction (and you’ve had your calendar marked since last year), but just as a reminder, the annual event has retailers across the internet dropping exclusive deals and discounts on Intel products. Everything from Core PCs, bundles, and hardware starts on Aug. 27 and continues through Sept. 5. It’s the perfect time to get that new gaming PC you’ve had your eye on, or get a few upgrades to your current device. Don’t forget to check out the plethora of sweet giveaways, too: prizes like PCs from DigitalStorm and Build Redux, a ZNC custom painted laptop, and system upgrades from AORUS.

These are just a few of the Amazon picks that will get you fired up.



Credit: Asus

The TUF Gaming F17 is ideal for gamers on-the-go. It features a 17.3 inch full HD screen, a 10th Generation Intel Core CPU, NVIDIA GeForce graphics and upgraded speakers. You get 1.8x better sound and 2.7x deeper bass than the predecessors. TUF’s “military-grade” durability ensures that the device is resistant to drops, vibrations, humidity and extreme temperature. Bonus points? Purchases get 30 days free Xbox Game Pass PC.



Credit: Ibuypower

Anybody who has ever believed that looks are irrelevant have clearly not seen Trace 5MR 181i. Start up using the Intel i9-11900KF processor and an AMD Radeon RX6900 XT 16 GB graphic card. Four RGB fans keep you cool, even during long gaming sessions. The case features 16 colors of RGB lighting, tempered glass panels and side panels that have a mirror effect. It even reflect when turned off.



Credit to Alienware

Alienware’s m17 can offer both high-powered gaming as well as portability. Alienware’s magnesium alloy is thinner and lighter than traditional aluminum. It still packs the same power as a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 3060 processor and enhanced Ray Tracing Cores. This laptop has a streak-free surface coating that reduces fingerprints.

Credit to ASUS

Publited at Fri 27 August 2021, 09:10:42 +0000