Three-team trade: Grading Bulls, Trail Blazers and Cavs featuring Lauri Markkanen

Lauri Markkanen has finally found a home. In a deal including the Portland Trail Blazers, the restricted-free agent was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers from the Chicago Bulls.

Cleveland is signing Markkanen to a four-year, $67 million contract, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. A lottery-protected first round pick of the Trail Blazers for the Bulls, swingman Derrick Jones Jr. and a future 2nd rounder will be given to them. Portland will get Larry Nance Jr.

Markkanen, a 24-year-old Finnish agent, was the most prominent name on the market. Former No. 7 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft had the most efficient scoring season of his career last year, hitting 40.2 percent of his threes (on 5.8 attempts per game) and ending the year with 62 percent true shooting.

It feels like this is a deal that will help all three teams achieve their goals. With their Markkanen deal, the Bulls acquired a potential first-round pick and rotation player. To complete their frontcourt, the Cavs acquired a young floor spacer in exchange for Jarrett Allen or Evan Mobley. Nance, a two-way big for the Blazers will help strengthen their front line defense.

Let’s evaluate this deal.

Larry Nance Jr. joins the Portland Trail Blazers

Nance, while Markkanen may be the main player in the deal, is Nance the most valuable. Nance, 28, has become a strong defensive player who is able to do some of the offense’s tasks.

Nance, who is 6’7 and 245 pounds, can be considered a small-ball center or power forward. He also has good mobility, which allows him to provide some rim protection. Nance is a more effective floor spacer. Nance was able to hit 36% of his threes last year on just 114 attempts. This is his best performance in his entire career. Nance can also be used to dribble handoffs with Portland’s bigs as well as high-low actions. Nance was a successful roll man in last season’s league, scoring in the 62nd percentile according to Synergy. He also does a great job on the floor in transition.

Damian Lillard pressed the Blazers for more roster expansion over the offseason. This is a great addition. Portland now has a good pair of defensive bigs with Robert Covington for the cost of a lottery-protected pick. Portland was already a great offense with Lillard and C.J. McCollum and Norman Powell in the final season.

This move will elevate Portland from contender status to Lillard’s attention and alleviate concerns over the quality of Lillard’s roster. Perhaps not. Nance’s addition is a positive for the team, as Lillard sees it. Portland would be better if they had multiple picks in the first round, but that’s not possible. It is difficult to find any player who would make for a good deal for either side.

Grade: A-

Chicago Bulls sign Derrick Jones Jr.

According to reports, the Bulls wanted two things from a deal for Lauri Markkanen. A first-round pick and no “bad contracts” coming back. With this deal, they achieved both.

Markkanen was an heirloom of Chicago’s old front office, which was led by John Paxson (and Gar Forman). He’ll ultimately be remembered as another in a long line of failed draft picks. Chicago’s bold overhaul of its roster was led by Marc Eversley and Arturas Karnisovas. It became clear that Markkanen did not have a spot on their team. The Bulls should be commended for being able o secure solid value when they traded Markkanen.

This pick is lottery protected through 2028 and Chicago will enjoy it as a valuable asset, whether it’s used or traded. Jones, a super high flyer who offers some defensive versatility at the bench and has an expiring contract worth $9 million, is still a huge asset. A future second rounder is always a good idea.

Nance would have been a better deal for the Bulls. However, the Bulls got a pick and a good bench player in Jones.

Grade: A-

Lauri Markkanen joins the Cleveland Cavaliers

Only a few short years ago, Markkanen was a keystone in Chicago’s rebuild after Jimmy Butler. In the years since, his play has stagnated. His outside shooting ability was not up to par until last season. He also had poor defense paint protection which limited his flexibility.

Markkanen hit 40% of his threes in Cleveland last year. Markkanen used a simple excuse to avoid Chicago. He had never been with an elite facilitator that could help him score easy baskets. He might find it in Cleveland. Last season, Darius Garland was a great pull-up shooter as well as a playmaker. Markkanen is able to space out the court next to Jarrett Allen or rookie No. Evan Mobley, the third overall selection in the frontcourt.

Markkanen’s $67 million seems like a large sum of money. While Markkanen could be better with a team that has a diverse supporting cast, his stagnation in Chicago makes it difficult to believe he can improve. Markkanen, at this stage, isn’t capable of creating his shot and isn’t an interior or perimeter defender, nor is he a good rebounder or passer. He will need to shoot high volumes and accurately in order to live up the contract.

GradeC+

