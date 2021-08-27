Quantcast
Friday, August 27, 2021
TikTok bans the viral “milk crate challenge” because it is unsafe Concerns

By Newslanes Media
0
14

TikTok banned its popular “milk crate challenge” from their platform because it was concerned that people could get seriously hurt. TikTok users created a challenge by stacking milk containers into a pyramid, then trying to scale the structure.

TechCrunch was informed by a spokesperson for the company that it does not allow content to glorify or promote dangerous acts. We remove videos from our site and direct users to our Community Guidelines in order to prevent such content. Everyone is encouraged to be cautious online and offline.

TikTok users can be seen falling to the ground while trying to climb one side and the other of the pyramid in most video clips. After several healthcare professionals raised concerns over the trend on social media, the ban was implemented.

Searching for the trend’s hashtag on the app now brings up a “no results found” notice. Users are notified on the search results page that this phrase could be used to refer to behavior or content which violates our guidelines. TikTok is committed to providing a positive and safe experience.

Many dangerous and hilarious challenges have been shared on TikTok since its popularity has grown over the years. TikTok’s popular “throw it in to the air” trend saw users form a circle in which no one is permitted to move. Then they put their phones on the ground to capture them throwing an object in the air. This allowed the app to track who the object hits as it falls. Last year, a popular ‘skull-breaker’ trend that went viral on the app prompted criminal charges after a teen was hospitalized as a result of the challenge. This trend consisted of tricking someone to fall on their heads.

TikTok has taken action to stop its users from falling for dangerous trends such as the recent challenge to milk crate.

Publited at Fri 27 August 2021 21.37:35 +0000

