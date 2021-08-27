Top 10 Family Movies on HBO Max

It’s finally time for a family movie night after a hard day at work and school. What to see? There are so many streaming options, it can seem difficult to find something everyone will enjoy. You don’t have to worry. We have you covered, whether you are looking for wild musicals, wacky adventures, sweet nostalgia or whimsical fantasy. All of these are great to pair with popcorn

These are some of the top family films available now on HBO Max

1. __S.8__

- Advertisement -

Don Bluth, the visionary director of animated classics like Anastasia and The Secret of NIMH Health, is widely admired for his visionary work. The 1989 film, about a dog who finds his way to the afterlife and hustles for the stars, is his most memorable. Burt Reynolds gave Charlie B. Barkin his voice and bravado, as a wild mutt fleeing the afterlife in search of revenge on the person who sent him there. All Dogs go to Heaven is a dark story with a sweet ending. This sweetness was born out of Charlie’s love for rescuing orphan girls in distress. This bad dog, with the support of Dom DeLuise (his whimpering sidekick), sets out to make a difference. They’ll meet wacky characters and wild situations along the way. And they will sing some pretty catchy tunes.

Here’s how to view: Rel=”nofollow Sponsored”>All Dogs Go to Heaven streaming at HBO Max.

2. __S.18__

This 2019 film’s premise is so absurd it is almost shocking that it has been made. The result of Nick Bruno and Troy Quane’s hilarious, high-concept comedy is a marvellous display of silliness. Will Smith and Tom Holland play a unlikely group of heroes. Smith voices Lance Sterling, a superspy who is extremely meticulous and never fails to accomplish a mission. He meets Walter Beckett, a socially awkward inventor from Holland who is able to transform a human into an ostrich. A mistaken sip and you’re a poof. Sterling is a bird. He must not only fight evil forces, but also survive an absurd fish-out of-water scenario. His only support is a child-genius, and his fowl loyal but ferocious bird friends! Spy in Disguise has a lot to offer kids. Parents can also enjoy some spoofing of spy movies.

Here’s how to view: Rel=”nofollow Sponsored”>Spies in Disguise streaming at HBO Max.

3. __S.32__

- Advertisement -

HBO Max has 50+ seasons Sesame Street, from which to choose. Ken Kwapis’s 1985 film feature, “Sesame Street,” is worth a look. It features these iconic Muppets on a whirling road trip across America. Big Bird (Caroll spinney), is taken to live with his feathered relatives far from his friends. He realizes that home is where you feel your best, and he starts to hitchhike to Sesame Street. Ernie, Grover and Oscar the Grouch are all concerned about him. They’ll encounter a variety of misadventures along the way. They all enjoy the magical world created by Jim Henson, whether they are human or muppet.

Here’s how to view: Rel=”nofollow Sponsored”>Follow That Bird streaming at HBO Max.

4. __S.43__

an all-time great Will Arnett

Credit: Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

You want a movie about a super hero that will not give your children nightmares? You can scroll past live-action Batman movies, there’s still plenty of time to do those later. Then press play for this fun and educational treat. This animated story is a spin-off of The Lego Movie. It follows the adventures of a silly, but snarling Batman as he fights off a host of villains with some help from his friends. This 2017 animated cartoon, far from the seriousness of other Gotham movies, celebrates some of the more bizarre aspects of Batman’s lore. It features ludicrous costumes and Z-listers from his Rogues Gallery. Look at Condiment King! This brightly colored adventure is stacked with excitement, laughs and fan favorites. (Looking at you Condiment King!) This charismatic entertainer is full of energy, humor, and wit. It’s no surprise that critics loved it.

Here’s how to view: Rel=”nofollow Sponsored”> The Lego Batman Movie can be viewed on HBO Max.

5. __S.59__

Do you want to have a good time with your feet tapping? Check out this cartoon that shows a penguin band who loves to dance and sing. Elijah Wood gives his voice to Mumbles the emperor penguin, who isn’t a great singer like his raft. He prefers to shake his tail feather. George Miller directs Rhis’ charming fable on learning to love oneself. He brings together an impressive cast including Brittany Murphy (Robin Williams), Hugh Jackman, Nicole Kidman and Steve Irwin. They lend their voices to cute critters, who break into a variety of songs like “Somebody to Love”, “Kiss,” or “Heartbreak Hotel.” The Oscar winner for Best Animated Feature was Happy Foot in 2007.

- Advertisement -

Here’s how to view: Happy Feet streaming at HBO Max

6. __S.70__

A good story is a great way to keep us going in uncertain times. Sara Crewe (Liesel Matts), an intelligent young aristocrat, learns this lesson from her father. She places Sarah in boarding school to prepare for World War I. Sarah will face a strict headmistress and a classmate who is snobby. The cruel twists in fate could threaten her separation from her father. She finds light in the darkness by telling stories about heroism, love and making new friends. Alfonso Cuaron, a renowned director brings Frances Hodgson Burnett’s children’s book from the turn of the century to life. Critics loved Cuaron’s richly imagined world of friendship and fantasy, which he created through vibrant color and lush production design.

Here’s how to watch it: Rel=”nofollow Sponsored”>A Little Princess can be viewed on HBO Max.

7. __S.79__

Awww.

Credit: Moviestore/Shutterstock

HBO Max has a hub dedicated exclusively to Studio Ghibli productions. Subscribers can choose from a variety of Hayao Miyazaki films, such as Spirited Away and My Neighbor Totoro. __S.88__ The story begins with a boy who rescues a little fish. This friendship will anger her father, a sorcerer, and shake up both land and sea. Miyazaki is a master animator in this beloved cartoon. Children will love the quirky, free-spirited heroes and parents will enjoy the imaginative storytelling. The best part is that viewers have the option to choose from the Japanese original track or the English Overdub. This includes voice performances by Tina Fey and Cate Blanchett as well as Liam Neeson.

Here’s how to view: Rel=”nofollow Sponsored”>Ponyo streaming on HBO Max.

8. __S.96__

Tim Burton’s feature-directing debut is a great choice if you are looking for something different from the usual family entertainment. This road movie is about a young boy who steals his bicycle. It’s the beginning of all the strange and wonderful worlds that he created in movies like Edward Scissorhands and Beetlejuice. Paul Rubens, the snarky comedian plays Pee-wee. He is a rebellious and lonely livewire who sets out to recover his bike. He finds friendship, trouble or both at every pit stop. Adults will enjoy the bizarre movie’s nostalgic humor and frightening thrills, as well as the hilarious “Tequilla” dance routine. Pee-wee can be wacky again and kids will marvel at what a PG movie looked like in 1985.

Here’s how to view: Rel=”nofollow Sponsored”>Peewee’s Big Adventure can be viewed on HBO Max.

9. __S.106__

This 2018 comedy combines the Stone Age and Bronze Age with humor and soccer. Eddie Redmayne voices Caveman Dug, who must protect his tribe against Lord Nooth (an invading tyrant) who is fully armored and armed to the teeth. Instead of going into battle they decide to go to soccer and have a lot of fun. Early Man, directed by Nick Park (Wallace & Gromit creator), delivers British humor with charming stop-motion animated, making slapstick out of clay. It also features a stellar cast. Maisie Williams and Tim Hiddleston lend their voices to the hilarious characters. This movie is a fun alternative to the Aardman animated films like Chicken Run or Flushed Away.

Here’s how to view: Rel=”nofollow Sponsored”>Early Man streaming on HBO Max.

10. __S.116__

Remains perfect

Credit: Mgm/Kobal/Shutterstock

Enjoy the 1939 classic Oz. Adapted by L. Frank Baum from his fantasy novel, The Wizard of Oz is about Dorothy Gale (Judy Garland), a courageous farm girl, who is transported to a distant land of flying monkeys and deadly poppies. There are many other curious characters. She and her dog, along with Ray Bolger, become friends with a scarecrow (Ray Bolger), Bert Lahr (a cowardly Lion), Jack Haley (a Tin Man in Need of a Heart) on their quest for home. They must team up to defeat the evil Wicked Witch of the West, Margaret Hamilton (and meet the wizard). Victor Fleming, director, brought audiences on a journey that will be treasured by generations. He used radiant colors and imaginative production design to bring the audience along the yellow brick road.

Here’s how to view: The Wizard of Oz streaming online on HBO Max

Publiated Fri, 27 August 2021 at 23:42.22 +0000