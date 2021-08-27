Transfer from Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United could happen Good news for West Ham

Manchester United have confirmed they have an agreement in principle to sign Cristiano Ronaldo in a fast and furious transfer saga that may have knock-on implications for Jesse Lingard. West Ham is looking for Ronaldo, with a team full of attacking talents.

Red Devils confirm on Friday that Manchester United has agreed with Juventus to transfer Cristiano Ronaldo. However, the agreement must be ratified by the Red Devils regarding personal terms and visa requirements, as well as medical. “

Things progressed quickly after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer announced his interest in the Portuguese superstar. Manchester City immediately retracted the agreement.

Ronaldo’s return will give United new title hopes, but it also signals the end of an era for their attackers.

Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani all have a place on Old Trafford’s wing. Amad, Paul Pogba (Paul Pogba), Daniel James, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford are also available.

