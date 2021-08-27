Transfer from Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United could happen Good news for West Ham

Manchester United have confirmed they have an agreement in principle to sign Cristiano Ronaldo in a fast and furious transfer saga that may have knock-on implications for Jesse Lingard. West Ham is looking for Ronaldo, with a team full of attacking talents.
Red Devils confirm on Friday that Manchester United has agreed with Juventus to transfer Cristiano Ronaldo. However, the agreement must be ratified by the Red Devils regarding personal terms and visa requirements, as well as medical. “
Things progressed quickly after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer announced his interest in the Portuguese superstar. Manchester City immediately retracted the agreement.
Ronaldo’s return will give United new title hopes, but it also signals the end of an era for their attackers.
Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani all have a place on Old Trafford’s wing. Amad, Paul Pogba (Paul Pogba), Daniel James, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford are also available.
JUST IN: Liverpool launch official Yves Bissouma transfer enquiry as Brighton name asking price
Lingard may find it difficult to overcome such a talented and large contingent to earn regular minutes.
Although his exit seems now logical, Solskjaer was feisty during Friday’s press conference and stated: “I consider him our player.”
He’s been a good player in pre-season, and is now part of the England team.
It’s just unfortunate that he was diagnosed with COVID so soon before the game began. He would have been able to start the first game.
DO NOT MISS
Maybe it was an ultimatum by the Norwegian in order to persuade the United Academy product to remain, but he’ll know full well that he has more opportunities at West Ham.
Lingard had an amazing run after signing up on loan with the Hammers for the second half of last season. Lingard scored nine goals in 16 league matches.
David Moyes, the boss, was eager to make this deal permanent. Lingard, however, opted for one more chance at his boyhood club.
West Ham seem to be doing well with Lingard out, as Said Benrahma enjoyed two excellent Premier League opening games playing behind him.
However, Moyes is still open to a Lingard return, recently claiming that he can ‘give him a ring‘ if he would like to return to east London.
Lingard may be the first to suffer from Ronaldo’s massive arrival at Old Trafford.
United is bursting with attacking talent and others will follow, Amad being heavily linked to a loan move.
The Red Devils are gearing up to take on European and domestic honours with a full-hearted effort. Lingard can do no wrong but to team up with the man who gave him his best campaign.
Publited at Fri 27 August 2021, 16:14.40 +0000