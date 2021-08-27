United Airlines (UAL), Dips More than Broader Markets What You Need to Know

- Advertisement -

This story originally appeared on Zacks



United Airlines (UAL), closed its most recent trading day at $47.01, a decrease of -1.22% over the previous session. This difference was less than the daily loss of 0.588% in the S&P 500.

Today’s closing bell saw shares of the airline plunge 3.15%, trailing the Transport sector’s loss (0.66%) and S&P 500’s gains of 2.07%.

Wall Street is looking forward to UAL’s next earnings report. UAL will report earnings at -$0.40 per stock, which is a 95.1% year-over-year increase. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of Revenue projects net sales at $8.28 Billion, an increase of 232.69% over the previous year.

UAL’s Zacks Consensus Estimates for full year are calling to earn -$11.02 per Share and revenue of $25.76 billion. This would be a year-over-year change of +60.03% versus +67.77%.

Recent changes in analyst estimates might be of interest to investors. Revisions in recent months tend to be reflective of the most current business trends. Positive revisions to estimates reflect optimism among analysts about the company’s future business prospects and profitability.

We believe that these revisions to estimates are related to stock moves by near-team stocks, based on our research. We have created the Zacks Rank to benefit from these changes. It is a proprietary model that takes into consideration estimate revisions and gives an actionable rating system.

Zacks Rank, which can range from #1 (Strong Sell) to #5 (“Strong Buy”), has a remarkable track record of performance. #1 stocks have a +25% average annual return since 1988. Our consensus EPS projections have moved by 6.37% in the last 30 days. UAL currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Part of the Transportation sector is the Transportation industry. The current Zacks Industry Rank for this industry is 173, placing it among the lowest 32% of 250+ industries.

Zacks Industry Rank measures the strength and diversity of individual industries by measuring their average Zacks Rank. Research shows that top-rated industries are able to outperform bottom 50% by a factor 2 to 1.

Zacks.com has more details about all these metrics and many more.

