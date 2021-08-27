Quantcast
Vanessa Hudgens is stunning in hot red bikini. Relaxing poolside

By Newslanes Media
Vanessa Hudgens is stunning as she shows off her body in hot red bikini and relaxes poolside

By Ellie Phillips For Mailonline

Published by Last Updated:

Regular exercise is a favorite way to stay in shape.

Vanessa Hudgens was sensational in her hot red Naked Wolfe bikini, while she relaxed poolside on Thursday

She, 32-year-old Beastly star, posted a beautiful selfie to Instagram, where she captured her stunning look in a sexy bikini top.

On Instagram on Thursday: Vanessa impressed her 42.1 million followers with a stunning selfie video in which she was wearing a bright red bikini top

Vanessa accessorized her swimwear by adding two gold necklaces to the mix, as well as chunky hoop earrings in gold and a variety of statement rings.

As Vanessa wore her raven hair up to her ears, she seducedly put on tinted sunglasses.

The video shows the star with red-tinted glasses now, and then she flies a finger gun at camera.

In the clip: She was seen putting on a pair of matching red sunglasses and blowing a finger gun at the camera

Neben her acting career, High School Musical’s star is also cofounder of Cali Water, a beverage company that comes from a Cactus. She also founded KNOW Beauty, a cosmetic and personal-care brand.

Speaking of acting, Vanessa is currently working on a series that will focus on the origins of Zack Snyder’s hit Netflix zombie movie Army of the Dead.

Fans will have the opportunity to see Hudgens on September 24, as she plays the role of the main character in Netflix’s My Little Pony movie.

In terms of acting: One of Vanessa's upcoming projects is a series based around the origins of Zack Snyder's recent hit zombie film on Netflix, Army of the Dead; seen on Wednesday

She spent the summer in Capri, supporting UNICEF’s charity auction and hanging out at Cole Tucker, a MLB superstar.

After meeting for the first time in a Zoom meditation group, they have been connected since November 2020. __S.26__

Vanessa stated in the November 2018 Women’s Health issue that she wasn’t in a rush to get married.

She explained that she wanted to marry, travel and then have children, probably in her late 30s. “Everyone is unique.

Pucker up! After meeting through a Zoom meditation group, Vanessa and Cole Tucker became acquainted in November 2020.

Publited at Fri 27 August 2021, 07:59.20 +0000

