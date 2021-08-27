Video Games sales continue to rise. ETFs

August

The same story, another month! After a bumpy start to April 2021 due to the increase in coronavirus cases, video games sales continued their upward trend in July. The total gaming spending for the seven month period is actually up 14%, to $33.5 billion.

Mat Piscatella, a NPD Group analyst in the gaming industry, commented on the record sales. He said, “Hardware continues to be the most important story since July. This is consistent with what we have been witnessing ever since the launch the Xbox Series and PS5 consoles.” This year’s big sales growth is due to continued shortages of inventory. It is true that demand is higher than what is stated. It’s difficult to get enough of these new consoles and we don’t know when it will change. Mobile, post-launch spending and subscription drove growth. Accessories, however, were dominated by gamepads,” GameDaily reported.

The Video-Games Market Continues to Grow

Recent data released by The NPD Group highlights that July saw strong sales for the video games industry, including digital and packaged media. People spent $4.60 Billion, which is 10% more than last year.

Hardware spending surged 98% year over year in July to $323 million, led by wider distribution of new-generation consoles from Microsoft MSFT and Sony, per the same NPD Group report. This metric reached its highest level since 2008, when it also saw the largest increase in spending. The year-to date spending on consoles increased by 50% to $2.7 Billion, an increase of 50% over 2008. Nintendo’s NTDOY Switch continues to be the top-selling console for the straight 32nd month in terms of units sold, per a GameDaily article.

The sales of game software rose by 6% annually to $4 billion. Software revenues for the year have increased by 12% to $29.45 Billion, compared with the previous-year period.

Titles such as The Legend of Zelda HD: Skyward Sword HD and Call of Duty: Black Ops 2: Wings of Ruin were among July’s top five best-sellers. According to GameDaily, the surprise for market analysts was Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda HD taking first place despite being a new release.

Developers of games continue to invent and retain users by attracting new players every day. By providing the latest titles, levels and arenas, or other environments, as required by the game, they are increasing player engagement. The gaming industry continues to be supported by mergers and acquisitions.

You can keep winning with video gaming ETFs

The boom in video games may continue even after the pandemic, when Americans’ lifestyles and tastes have changed. Investors can look at these video gaming ETFs against this background:

Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports & Digital Entertainment ETFNERD

This fund provides investors with exposure to digital entertainment and esports by offering investment results that are closely comparable to those of the Roundhill-BITKRAFT Esports index. The fund holds 34 stocks. With an AUM of $80.1 million, the fund charges 50 basis points (bps) as expense ratio (read: ETF Areas in Spotlight as Delta Variant Cases Rise).

VanEck Vectors Video Gaming ETF and eSports ETF ESPO

This fund aims at replicating as closely as possible the performance and price of the MVIS Global Video Gaming and eSports Index. It is designed to monitor the performance of all companies that are involved in developing, esports, and related hardware and software. The fund holds 26 stocks. With an AUM of $730.1 million, the fund charges 55 bps as expense ratio (read: Nvidia ETFs to Buy on Blockbuster Q2 Earnings).

Global X Video Games & Esports ETFHERO

This fund invests in companies that publish or develop video games or facilitate streaming or distribution of video gaming content or esports content. It also owns and operates in competitive esports leagues. The fund holds 40 stocks. The fund has an AUM $552.1 Million and charges 50 bps for its expense ratio.

Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETFGAMR

This fund offers both pure-play exposure and diversification to the dynamic intersection between technology and entertainment. The index also corresponds to the EEFund Video Game Tech Index’s yield and price performance. This index measures the performance of all companies in the game tech industry, including developers and console chip producers as well as retailers. The fund holds 135 stocks. With an AUM of $110.2 million, the fund charges 75 bps in expense ratio (read: 5 Bargain ETFs to Tap Renewed Tech Strength).

