Video: Nintendo Minute Play WarioWare: How to Get It Together

Last week, the new Nintendo Minute episode had been released a day later than usual, on Saturday. This week, however, this isn’t the case. Kit and Krysta are back with another episode of Nintendo Minute. WarioWare: Get It Together will be played this week. In fact, Kit and Krysta have confirmed they will play more of the game next week.

In the video description, they said that “we are playing co-op mode in WarioWare : Get It Together!” These micro-games can be quite funny, and also very difficult. We’d love to know what you are most excited about and with whom you will be playing. Nintendo‘s tweet, which contains the video, can be seen down below.

Publited at Fri 27 August 2021 22.22.11 +0000