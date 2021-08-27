Washington State researchers receive $2M grant for better inventions There are many ways to recycle plastic garbage

Despite well-intended efforts to keep plastic water bottles, packaging and other items out of landfills, only 9% of plastics in the U.S. are recycled. Plastics can be made from different materials, which limits their ability to be reused.

Scientists at Washington State University and the University of Washington announced this week that they have received a $2 million grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to help tackle the challenge.

This project focuses on technologies that allow for the recycling of mixed plastic waste. It also includes a process to break down plastics into building blocks monomers, which can then be used for other purposes.

The process was created to solve the great challenge facing the plastic industry, how to selectively deconstruct municipal waste plastics. Although it sounds simple, there are many technical issues,” Hongfei Lin said in a statement.

Lin also spearheaded research using chemical processes to transform certain types of plastics into hydrocarbons that can be used for jet fuel and other purposes. This research is focused upon plastics made from polyethylene. It is also used in polyethylene terephthalate to create plastic bottles.

Lin is an associate professor at WSU’s Gene and Linda Voiland School of Chemical Engineering and Bioengineering.

Chemical recycling can be difficult, whether it is for the recycling of mixed plastics or for making polyethylene-based resins into jet fuel. It requires a lot energy and may also create harmful chemicals and greenhouse gases. Lin is working hard to improve the efficiency and environmental impact of this process.

Mixed plastics can be separated manually, but this is costly. Then, they are melted down, then made into new products. Scientists say that the quality of the melted, recycled plastics is lower than the chemicals.

Co-principal investigators for the NSF-backed project include Yong Wang (also from WSU’s School of Chemical Engineering and Bioengineering) and Jim Pfaendtner (both of whom have a joint appointment in the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory).

Publited at Fri 27 August 2021, 22:48.04 +0000