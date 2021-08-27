Waymo won’t be selling self-driving LiDAR sensor sensors anymore Other companies

Waymo has stopped selling custom sensors to other companies just months after its CEO change. This move is made by the Alphabet-owned self driving company. It has only been around for two years. Waymo shared the news with Reuters and said that its Waymo Driver technology will now be deployed across Waymo One’s ride-hailing divisions as well as Waymo Via’s trucking divisions.

The decision comes in the wake of long-term CEO John Krafcik’s departure, who was replaced at the helm by Waymo execs Tekedra Mawakana and Dmitri Dolgov. Some suggested that Krafcik’s deliberate approach was hindering the company’s push toward commercialization. Earlier this month, Waymo hit a milestone of 20 billion miles driven in simulations, with 20 million on public roads. Just days ago, it brought its robotaxis to vetted riders in San Francisco.

Waymo started selling LiDARs, the technology that measures distance using pulses of laser light to measure it — to all companies except its rivals who are autonomous vehicles in 2019 In the beginning, it planned to sell its laser-based sensor (also known as Laser Bear Honeycomb), to companies in robotics and security. It also offers a form that lists entertainment, mapping, and drones as possible industries.

Waymo’s Fifth-Generation Driver Technology uses a variety of sensors, including radar, lidar and cameras, to allow its vehicles “see” in all weather conditions, even rain and fog. Its real-world and simulated driving test have allowed it to accumulate a large dataset which is then crunched with machine learning-based software. Reuters has cited anonymous sources as indicating that Waymo plans to utilize both in-house technology and outside suppliers to build its next-generation LiDARs.

