Why I won’t give up on “Ted Lasso” Season 2

Ted Lasso is someone I can identify with far more than I care to admit.

Jason Sudeikis plays the cheerful, optimistic protagonist. I make eyeroll-worthy jokes and try to brighten up rooms every day. Ted and I are both annoyingly charming and love rom-coms. On a more serious note, Ted and I are extremely stubborn in helping ourselves. We try to hide our self-doubts and fears by smiling, which causes us both to suffer from severe anxiety.

In times of low self-esteem, when it was impossible to reach out or speak with anyone and everything seemed so overwhelming over the last year, I watched the entire first season of Ted Lasso. The show’s relatable and realistic portrayals of mental illness made it easy to feel understood and comforted.

After seeing the screeners for the eight first episodes of Season 2, I exhaled a huge sigh. They not only confirmed that lighthearted humor and rose-colored world view, but also highlighted the dark moments that can disrupt it.

The second season of Season 2 was a huge success for me. It is no surprise that after only five episodes had aired on Apple TV+, there were so many complaints about the show’s cheerfulness, lack of conflict, and insufficient character arcs. Like me, critics had also seen eight screens and knew dark times were coming. They credited Apple TV+ for releasing the episodes each week instead of all at once.

However, I think the conversation will end once viewers see the sixth episode of the season, “The Signal”, which airs Aug. 27.

The episode was written by Brett Goldstein, who also played Roy Kent. It marks the beginning of Season 1’s demons. This episode perfectly illustrates why Ted Lasso fans should not give up. __S.12__ With glee, he greets his colleagues and players as well as Dr. Sharon Fieldstone (Sarah Niles), the team’s sport psychologist. He quickly deflected when she asked him to schedule a therapy session with her.

Ted begins to lose his exaggerated personality as the episodes progress. With 10 minutes remaining in quarterfinal games, he displays familiar body language. His eyes are fixed on the surroundings and he gasps for breath. He then starts shaking his hands. When he hears the voice of Jamie Tartt, he thinks about his father’s yelling. Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt), interrupts to inquire if he is okay.

Ted claims to have stomach problems, before sprinting off on the pitch. He then vanishes into the last scene where Dr. Fieldstone enters her dark office. She finds Ted lying in fetal position on the couch. He solemnly answers, “I would like to schedule an appointment.”

Ted putting on a smile in Season 2, Episode 6.

The Signal introduces potential conflict sources, such as the identities of Bantr matches anonymously, and Nate’s insecurities, fame, and need for fame. The return to Ted’s personal trauma is a disturbing weight, which dissatisfied viewers are missing. However, it also features one of the most memorable scenes of Season 1.

While watching “The Signal,” I was reminded of the Emmy-nominated episode “Make Rebecca Great Again”, which showed me how effective Ted Lasso’s dedication to honest mental health representation. After signing the divorce papers, Ted attends a Karaoke Bar with his team. He then experiences a panic attack, complete with racing thoughts, ringing in the ears and irregular breathing. Even though he was sorry for the panic attack, he admits that it really did hit. Anxiety can sometimes feel heavy and burdensome, not only to you but also to other people.

As I was reaching the final scene, I noticed that I had been holding my breath. My face was tinged with pain. This is the best portrayal I have ever seen of panic attacks on television. It’s also one of the main reasons why I didn’t hesitate to watch Season 2!

Ted Lasso is a master at showing just how easy it can seem and how exhausting it can feel to pretend fine even when it’s not. The writers nailed that clever ruse both in Season 1 and in “The Signal.” While the first season of “The Signal” may seem positive and easy to watch, we see the truth of Ted’s brokenness through the humor and joy. This allows us to look at his overabundance with cheer through a poignant and distinct lens. You’ll be able to see that Ted was a man in need of redemption and had been working hard to make himself whole.

Although I haven’t watched the last four episodes, I don’t know where Season 2 will go. However, I do know that there are more vulnerable and out-of-character moments. The Signal proves, in fact, that the show can still ignite pain, empathy and crushing introspection. It’s now up to the fans to believe.

Ted said that it is the lack of hope, in this instance, the hope that writers will replicate Season 1, that causes you to die.

Six episodes of Ted Lasso’s first season. The first six episodes of Ted Lasso are available on Apple TV+. New episodes will be added every Friday.

