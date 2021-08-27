WoW TBC Phase 2 Release Date: When will Burning Crusade Classic Phase 2 start?

Blizzard will expand the Burning Crusade with their latest content offering, Overlords of Outland. The official PTR has been in testing for WoW Classic: TBC Phase 2. For some time the Alliance and Horde had to hold off until that was completed before diving into their next round of raids. - Advertisement - Blizzard confirmed they wouldn’t launch Overlord of Outland in August, but revealed September would see the addition of the Serpentshrine Cave, Tempest Keep and The Eye to the Burning Crusade experience. Blizzard also confirms that Arena Season 2 is available for play during September. There are more plans for the main game. WoW TBC will get some new content in the next month. The World of Warcraft team plans new PTR experiences.

Shadowlands Update 9.1.5 is coming to the PTR this week. It will contain fan-requested features such as making it easier for you to swap covenants or conduits, updating to make sure that you don’t have to repeat covenant campaigns in alts, and adding new customization options to some races. - Advertisement - This will be exciting stuff for the Shadowlands but it will not take the place of WoW Classic Phase 2 WHAT DATE IS THE RELEASE DATE FOR BURNING COUSADE PHASE II? Blizzard confirmed the WoW TBC Phase 2 release time has been set to September 15, on Battle Net. The Overlords will drip-feed some content in the first weeks. Additional updates will follow throughout 2021. Although the new WoW Classic expansion won’t include any servers that gamers can start over again, there have been good developments.

- Advertisement - Blizzard confirmed they were looking at World of Warcraft Classic server replacements and that more will be available after The Burning Crusade is released. The Burning Crusade Development Team added this message: “For Burning Crusade Classic Players, we are excited to inform you that Overlords of Outland will soon be live. You’ll have the opportunity to fight Prince Kael’thas or Lady Vashj starting September 15th, take part in a pair iconic raids, participate in a new Season of Arena Combat, and much more. We’re working to create something for WoW Classic gamers who have expressed their desire for a new start. More information will soon be available. “Creating World of Warcraft was a team effort, from our entire Blizzard team to you all. We hope that as we build, iterate and discuss the next steps, we can show our dedication to Azeroth being the best place possible for everyone.

Publited at Fri 27 August 2021, 20:38.40 +0000