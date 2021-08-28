A stunning optical illusion is created by two galaxies. Hubble

When is a quasar not just a quasar? It’s four or five views of one quasar (technically it is five).

This Hubble image from NASA’s latest Hubble drop is truly a treat. The big, shiny pool of light at the middle? You see the one with the halo surrounding it and the four pinpricks in the halo. This beautiful, dazzling mess is an optical illusion. It’s due to Earth’s unique position in the cosmos, as well as the ways light travels through space.

Hubble’s eyes are playing tricks on you.

Credit to ESA/Hubble & NASA. T. Treu Acknowledgment by J. Schmidt

Let’s take a look at this. If you close your eyes, the bright central part of this halo actually contains two bright spots, which appear almost like one. These galaxies are actually two, but they appear to be bumping into one another because they have the same perspective as Earth.

These galaxies are not identified by NASA. They’re also visible in the background of the image. This is the secret to this illusion. Galaxies, which are very large celestial bodies, are held together with immense gravitational forces. This pull causes light to travel through the areas. This phenomenon is called gravitational lensesing.

The above photo shows light traveling through space. This is how you can see the objects in space. It can cause some strange effects when space’s warped fabric distorts the light.

A more zoomed in look at our trio of celestial bodies and the optical illusion they create.

Credit ESA/HUBBLE & NASA. T. TRUE ACKNOWLEDGMENT J. SCHMIDT / cropping using mashable

The extra light created by gravitational lensing from the galaxies in front creates illusory, additional pinpricks of brightness in the final image. All four spots of light within the halo can be referred to as a single quasar. They are magnified and bent by the gravitational exertions from the galaxies. NASA also claims that there is a fifth spot right at the center of this mass. This view also shows the same quasar.

A quasar is short for “quasistellar radio sources” and it’s an extremely far-flung, young galaxie. These are more common at the outer edges of the visible universe.

Wide Field Camera 3 was installed in 2009 and this image is similar to many others. The aging orbital telescope will soon have some younger, more technologically advanced company in orbit, when NASA launches the James Webb Space Telescope in October.

Publited Sat 28 August 2021 at 15:52.50 +0000