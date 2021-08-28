Quantcast
After Man City, Mikel Arteta apologizes to Arsenal supporters Thrashing: "I must fix it!"

After Man City, Mikel Arteta apologizes to Arsenal supporters Thrashing: "I must fix it!"

The Spaniard stated that convincing supporters that he was the man to do the job is impossible. However, you can see that we had 3,00 fans today. Their reaction to the team, club, and conditions and all the support and encouragement they provided, it was amazing. That’s why everyone went and applauded. That is something I’m proud of.

“We are sorry that we couldn’t give you the desired result. We have to make amends.

We need to regroup and get as many players back, hopefully, that we can, before we can start working.

“Refresh your minds. It’s been really difficult with all that has occurred, and it is time to meet the challenge.”

Publited Sat 28 August 2021 at 14:15.57 (+0000).

