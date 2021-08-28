Andrea Bocelli performs flute and sings at a star-studded New York concert

Andrea, who was supported by the New York Philharmonic at the WE LOVE NYC concert to mark the ending of NYC Homecoming (a series of nine days of events celebrating the opening of New York City after the pandemic), was one of the headliner’s. Clive Davis provided musical direction and the show was broadcast on CNN. It took place in Central Park last weekend. Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson performed Nessum Dorma, a stunning rendition of Nessum Dorma to a crowd that included the Italian Tenor.SCROLL DOWN ANDREA BOOCELLI SINGS AND PLAYS THE FLUTE ON TWO SONES

Andrea took the stage with his flute at the beginning of his set. Strangely enough, Andrea took to the stage with his flute and began You’ll Never Walk Alone (from the 1945 Rodgers and Hammerstein musical Carousel). The voice-over introduced the singer by calling him “The most loved tenor in all of the world” and describing the singer’s “The best-loved and beloved tenor in the whole world.” - Advertisement - Andrea began singing the music that was already being played. The iconic tune was then forgotten when Andrea’s voice rose above it all. READ MORE: Andrea Bocelli wedding anniversary: Watch him sing with wife Veronica

Bad weather disrupted the remainder of the show and Barry Manilow had to leave the stage mid-song with his hit, Can’t Smile without You. __S.11__ - Advertisement - He maintained his sense of humor and called into Andrson Cooper’s CNN show to discuss the experience. The veteran entertainer sang an excerpt from I Made It Through the Rain.

Andrea has been busy with the ongoing US tour, which will resume in Milwaukee on October 13, and continue through December 19. Prague will host a major European tour that begins on January 8th. UK fans will need to wait until July 1, at Inverness before the Italian Tenor continues his tour with nine additional dates in the UK and Ireland, including two at London’s O2. ANDREA BOCELLI’S OFFICIAL WEBSITE

- Advertisement -

Publited Sat 28 August 2021 at 20:01:00 +0000