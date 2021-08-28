Android Warning: You must remove this version WhatsApp instantly

This new finding shows how risky it is to download files via the Internet, as the files don’t go through the same stringent checks that official sources do.

Kaspersky security expert Igor Golovin spoke out about the bug. He said that the app is difficult to identify as it does not do what it claims, but adds extra features. We have seen how hackers have begun to distribute malicious files via the ads in these apps.

We recommend that you use only official messenger software. Although they may not have all the features you need, these apps will not inflict malware onto your phone.

Publited Sat 28 August 2021 at 08:08:51 +0000