Anthony Field shares why The Wiggles needed to change, and how he did it. His future with the band is looking like

The Wiggles have announced that they will be hiring four new members.

In an interview with ABC, Anthony Field – the only original Wiggles member still a part of the band – revealed the moment he realised the successful children’s group needed to make a change.

He explained that he worked on The Wiggles’ World with Broadway actor James Harkness. Harkness noted that they did have people from other cultures, but they didn’t wear the coloured skivvies all the time.

Anthony stated that if you want your child to join the club, then they must have either the red, yellow or purple colors.

“Now, we have Fruit Salad TV. We have 4 women and 4 men. And those colors are only because they’re the Wiggles colours.

Anthony, Simon Pryce and Emma Watkins will be joined by three women and an ex-pop singer.

Kelly Hamilton (45), a former Wiggles dancer, will share the stage with Tsehay Hawkins (15-year-old adopted from Ethiopia).

John Pearce (Juice Crew) will join them, a personal trainer of 30 years with Filipino roots.

Evie Ferris (24-year-old Indigenous dancer hailing from Cairns) rounds out the group.

Anthony also answered a question on ABC asking him if he had any plans to quit working. He said that Simon, his bandmate, would hold him responsible.

He says, “If I begin to miss my lines or timing, he will tap me shoulder.”

He also plans to work as a songwriter in the future.

Trade secrets: The Blue Wiggle was able to reveal on Nova FM’s Fitzy & Wippa Tuesday that he had’mimed certain parts’ for years while performing with his children’s group. Photo taken in 2016.

After Anthony dropped another bombshell earlier in the week about The Wiggles, he admitted he couldn’t reach all of his low notes and doesn’t perform every part.

Speaking to Nova FM’s Fitzy and Wippa on Tuesday, the Blue Wiggle said he has ‘mimed’ certain parts ‘for years’ while performing with the children’s band.

After being asked to sing Fruit Salad by radio host Ryan Fitzgerald ‘Fitzy ‘Wippa’Wipfli, Fitzgerald made the confession: “I don’t sing.”

He said that Simon Pryce (a.k.a. the Red Wiggle) was his star and that he had mimed Simon’s voice “for years.” The Red Wiggle.

Anthony said, “People ask me to perform in public. They get disappointed.”