Apple App Store Settlement with Developers Nearly Complete There is nothing

Late Thursday, Apple announced that it had settled a class-action lawsuit with developers over App Store Guidelines. It was headlined: Apple and US developers agreed to App Store Updates that support businesses, maintain great user experiences, and provide additional services.” It’s a questionable statement.

Cameron versus Apple, Inc. was a lawsuit that alleged Apple had violated antitrust laws due to its monopoly over the iOS app marketplace. Apple can charge developers unfair commissions because they have no other options.

Apple's control over iOS app distribution has come under fierce scrutiny in the last few years. The company is involved in a high-profile case against Fortnite maker, Epic Games, which is seeking to force Apple to allow both third-party payment systems within the iOS App Store, as well as allowing users to install third-party apps stores.

The company is also facing regulatory pressure, including laws in the U.S. and other countries that seek to force many of the same changes. While this lawsuit involved mostly smaller developers, the same judge that is overseeing the case with Epic will have to approve this settlement. In a moment, we’ll discuss why this is important.

First of all, though, the Apple press release might convince you that Apple is serious about listening and changing its position on the App store. Apple will give $100 million to developers based on how much they earn from the App Store. Developers will be able to charge apps for more than just.99.

It’s possible to believe that Apple has made significant changes to its App Store rules to make it more convenient for third-party payments systems to be used by developers. This is arguably what led to the lawsuit. But that is not the truth.

Apple changed the App Store Guidelines to allow developers to tell customers about third-party payments options. It won't stop them telling their customers via email about third-party payment options. Developers can't mention any alternative payments within their apps.

According to the proposed settlement, the parties agree that “by informing customers of alternative payment options, developers can avoid paying Apple’s commissions and, moreover, exert competitive pressure on Apple to discipline its pricing.” This is quite an accomplishment.

To be precise, the change requires a developer to obtain a customer via the App Store. They must collect their contact details within the app and consent to emailing them promotional materials. Only then can they let them know that there are other payment options. They presumably already purchased the app.

It’s not the issue, however. Apple has never allowed customers to tell them what the app is about. That’s the reason that if you download the Netflix app for the first time, it has no information at all about how to actually sign up for Netflix. Netflix will not allow you sign up for the app to get around Apple’s 30% commission. However, it can be accessed on the company’s site.

The user is then responsible for a horrible experience. This has not changed. This settlement does not really resolve anything.

It is obvious that Apple was motivated to offer this settlement considering the fact that Epic's case will be heard by the same judge. Apple has a lot at stake here. A decision to make third-party apps stores or payment systems mandatory could have a devastating effect on its services business. There are legitimate concerns that the latter could be a real security issue as well.

Apple is able to appear reasonable here and shows that it is willing to make changes, but not in a way that makes it irrelevant. It goes great lengths to justify the long and laborious negotiations that led to its final result. Although it’s mostly pro forma this makes the entire thing somewhat laughable.

The filing states that the plaintiff named in this case has earned less than $150. He walks away with $5,000. He got a fantastic deal. The lawyers agree that it is a great deal. According to the proposal, they walk away with up to $30 million. This is 120,000 more than the total settlement amount for most developers.