Bravely Default II sold almost 1,000,000 units. Nintendo Switch

Bravely Default 2 is less than a week away from releasing on the PC, but if you have a Nintendo Switch, the game has been available on the console since February of this year. The game was generally well received by reviewers. However, there have been very few sales in the six months that the game has been out.

Square Enix has provided some additional information about the sales of the game in a new report. Square Enix stated that 950,000 copies of the game have been sold on Nintendo Switch. The possibility exists that the PC version of the game will be released next week. However, it may still sell more than 1,000,000 copies on Nintendo’s console.

Publited Sat 28 August 2021 at 21:11:16 +0000