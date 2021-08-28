Caroline Flack said she might have bipolar disorder after seeing a doctor several weeks ago Before her sad death, mum

She continued, “She was afraid she would be ridiculed. She was scared to admit to her mental illness struggles.”

Christine said that filming the program was “therapy”, and helped her family deal with the loss of her daughter.

Caroline’s mom said that the documentary “made this year bearable” – it was therapy.

For anyone who has been touched by the story of this tragedy, Samaritans (1116 123) offers a 24 hour service.

You can also visit the Samaritans site for more information.

Publited Sat 28 August 2021 at 11:01:30 +0000