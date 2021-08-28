Daily Express :: Entertainment Feed

The Breakfast Club: Trailer for Judd Nelson’s 1985 film

The Breakfast Club is still, to this day, one of the most iconic teenage dramas of all time. John Hughes directed the movie, which spawned the genre of coming-of age. It featured five characters with a simple script and a compelling story. The most problematic member of the quintet was John Bender, played by Judd, who stars in a new film Iceland Is Best. Judd spoke exclusively to Express.co.uk about creating the ethereal Iceland Is Best, and the future of The Breakfast Club franchise.

Watch Judd Nelson in Iceland Is Best at a special Q&A preview screening at Everyman Cinemas Here Judd was eager to talk about the film he is arguably best-known for, despite being asked about it consistently for the past 36 years. He yelled down the phone: “I was very fortunate to be able to ride a very fast horse, I was just lucky I didn’t fall off! It was an honor and a privilege to be able to participate in it. “ After The Breakfast Club – and other Hughes movies such as St Elmo’s Fire and Pretty In Pink – Judd and his fellow young actors were deemed part of the Brat Pack; a group of young stars destined for greatness in Hollywood. Although the press placed the spotlight firmly on actors, including Andrew McCarthy and Molly Ringwald, Judd gave all the credit to Hughes. He said: “I think that Hughes wrote a script that had so much in it… it was so dense. “I’ve always believed you have to start off thinking every script is like Hamlet … if you’ve asked a question and you don’t have a satisfactory answer you haven’t read it enough. It will reveal itself to you if you keep looking at it. It will reveal itself to you.

“And with Hughes… he had these things in it. When I first read that script that day, it was different from anything I had ever seen. This is an adult discussion movie. “‘There’s no sensationalist aspect – well, maybe the dancing in the middle – but for the most part it’s believable that this happened. ‘” Despite Judd’s almost deific view of Hughes’ creativity and direction, he added that The Breakfast Club was borne of teamwork, beginning with him and fellow star Emilio Estevez. He revealed: “For four hours Emilio and I read all four of [Hughes’ Breakfast Club] scripts. “He was really a collaborator. Others may use the word but they are not collaborators. He didn’t say: ‘Improvise!’ He stated that he wants the dialogue to sound real, as he thought it should. He said that it should be true to the speech. John liked it, even though the script supervisor wasn’t so keen on this. We were all working for John. “ It is this specific style of direction, encouragement and creativity that would be missing from any sort of follow-up movie or sequel to The Breakfast Club, Judd explained.

“And that’s why,” Judd sighed. People would ask Judd, “Hey, are there going to be a sequel, or a remake?”. “Over the years, people would ask: ‘Hey, is there going to be a sequel or a remake or?'” After a moment of silence, Judd said: “It is a different matter when he’s away. It’s nothing then. The brand is him. “ When pressed on whether he would ever appear in The Breakfast Club 2 if he were ever offered it, he set the record straight. Judd said: “Well, it would be different. Although I wouldn’t deny that I might, I do not think Hughes would be a bad choice. Hughes is what makes it all possible. He is the most important part of it all. It wouldn’t be possible without him. “ The passion Judd has for his former director seems to be a theme running through his career.

Iceland Is Best hits cinemas next month and was written and directed by Max Newsom – a man Judd brands “incredibly intellectual”. In the film, Judd plays Mr Sonquist, a poetry teacher guiding a young woman, Sigga (Kristin Audur Sophusdottir), through her desire to leave Iceland for California. Speaking about first becoming interested in the film, the 61-year-old said: “So, I read the script because it’s got Iceland in the title – I loved the script. It’s a very smart film. I met Max Newsom, the director. He is very intelligent. His ability to explain and discuss almost any topic is remarkable. He can explain and discuss almost anything. “ Judd revealed how he was “fascinated” by the almost Robin Williams / Dead Poet’s Society role.

Although the Hollywood star packs a punch in his short role, it seems curious that he would accept such a small part in the film. On this, he retorted: “I think that’s a cliche. It is not possible to have small roles with only small actors. You should keep this in mind: any role serves the same purpose as the original material. Whether you’re on screen or not, the actors don’t really decide. “Films, the way we know them, are pretty much created in post-production. It is important to have the right pieces. You should treat each role as an integral part of the larger story. Then you can let everything fall where it may. “ The Breakfast Club is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video now. Iceland is Best is due for release on September 8. Buy tickets to a special Q&A preview screening at Everyman Cinemas Here