Daily Express :: Entertainment Feed

If you’re planning on skipping PS Plus during September 2021, you’ll be missing out on the next set of free PS4 and PS5 games.
Sony hasn’t shared what it has planned, or how many games will be made available on PlayStation consoles.
This will be shared by the team next week and will include at least two PS4 games which will be available to download for the rest of the month.
These new titles are expected to be shared by Sony at 4.30pm UK time on Wednesday, September 1.
There has been no early official news shared on what games could be included but recent reports suggest that they have already.
Based on the latest information, the September 2021 lineup features Overcooked! All You Can Eat for the PS5, Hitman 2 for the PS4 and Predator: Hunting Grounds also for the PS4.
If this ends up being the case, it will mark another extremely strong line-up for PS Plus in 2021, depending on your gaming preference.
The new leaks should be taken with a pinch of salt until we hear more from Sony, but even if they don’t fit your niche, there are other options.
For those who aren’t planning on signing up for PS Plus in September, you can always jump into two new Alpha and Beta tests over the coming weeks.
The Call of Duty Vanguard Alpha just kicked off and is focused on a new mode called Champion Hill.
Champion Hill works like this – Everyone gets a quick explanation of the mode, receives $500 of in-game Cash, and is placed at the Buy Station Area.
Over the next minute, players use the cash to upgrade their weapons (right on D-Pad) or purchase new weapons and equipment or add Perks (permanent for the game) and Streaks (only last one round) to their Loadout.
When the fight begins, squads will battle against each other on one of four maps. Each member of the winning squad will receive a $1,000 cash bonus. Tie-breakers result in the forfeiture of any money. Eliminating a squad from the game by reducing their life count to zero awards additional Cash and that squad’s weaponry, dropped at their point of elimination.
The new Vanguard Alpha will be followed by further testing in September and the best part is that no PS Plus membership is required to join in.
With the Alpha finishing on August 29, the next round of beta action will be held over two weekends: from Friday September 10 to Monday, September 13, and Thursday, September 16 to Monday, September 20.
The first weekend – September 10 to September 13 – will be for PlayStation owners who have pre-ordered the game.
However, the second weekend will be considered an Open Beta in its entirety for PlayStation owners, before it becomes an Open Beta for all platforms from Saturday, September 18 to Monday, September 20 at 10 AM PT.
Thousands of Call of Duty fans have woken up to find out they can no longer play Warzone. One of the most popular battle royale games is now banned. But in a new crackdown makers Raven Software have banned over 100,000 Warzone players.
The latest wave of bans is the largest so far, and brings the total number of Warzone players banned to over 700,000.
In a tweet published earlier this week, Raven Software said the bans affected players that had been caught cheating.
The @RavenSoftware Twitter posted: “Over 100,000 @CallofDuty accounts were banned yesterday – targeting repeat offenders and cheat providers at the source.
“More updates to come across #Warzone. “
While speaking to Vice, an Activision spokesperson said repeated offenders had been targeted with the latest Warzone bans.
A rep for the gaming giant said: “We are continuing to target repeat offenders, as we’ve previously stated.
“We’re evolving our programs to ensure repeat offenders do not re-enter Warzone. “
The latest wave of bans come after Activision said in April that almost half a million Warzone players had been banned from the game.
In a blog post at the time the Call of Duty makers explained: “Cheaters are never welcome. Our security and enforcement teams have issued over 475,000 Permabans for Call of Duty: Warzone. Yesterday’s banwave marked our seventh large-volume ban set since February./p>p>In addition to this, our enforcement and security teams issue bans seven days per week to individuals or repeat offenders. The combination of daily bans plus large-scale banwaves are an integral focus of our efforts.
“We also are tackling the commercial market of cheat providers and resellers. These accounts include suspicious ones, often used to sell repeat offenders. We recently banned 45,000 fraudulent, black market accounts used by repeat offenders.
“Removing cheaters and taking away their ability to move to alternate accounts is a key focus for the security teams. “
Activision are also working on a more permanent solution to rooting out cheaters.
The Call of Duty makers recently revealed that Warzone will be getting a “multi-faceted, new anti-cheat system” later this year.
This will arrive alongside a new map which is a tie-in with the next mainline game in the series, Vanguard.
Going forward, if you’re concerned about having your access to COD revoked there’s one simple thing you can do.
Merely play by the rules and avoid turning to any illicit cheats that give you an unfair advantage and can get your account banned.
The Burning Crusade is set to be expanded by Blizzard next month with its latest content offering – Overlords of Outland.
WoW Classic: TBC Phase 2 has been under testing on the official PTR for some time, with the Horde and the Alliance having to wait for that to be completed before they can dive into the next round of raids.
And Blizzard has confirmed that they won’t be ready to launch the Overlord of Outland content in August but have revealed that September will host the introduction of the Serpentshrine Cavern, Tempest Keep, The Eye and the Guild Bank to the current Burning Crusade experience.
Blizzard has also confirmed that Arena Season 2 will be ready to play through during September, with more planned for the main game too.
While WoW TBC will be getting some much needed new content next month, the World of Warcraft team is also planning new PTR experiences.
Shadowlands Update 9.1.5 will be going on the PTR next week, and will include fan-requested features, such as making it easier to swap covenants and conduits, updates to make it so you don’t need to repeat covenant campaigns on alts, and new character customization options for some races that were lacking them.
But while this will all prove exciting stuff in the Shadowlands, it will take a backseat to the start of WoW Classic Phase 2.
WHEN IS THE BURNING CRUSADE PHASE 2 RELEASE DATE?
Blizzard has confirmed that the WoW TBC Phase 2 release date has been set for September 15 on Battle Net.
Overlords of Outland is expected to drip-feed certain content during its first few weeks, and will be followed by further updates throughout 2021.
The new WoW Classic expansion will not include any fresh servers for gamers to begin again on, but there has been some good news on that front.
Blizzard has confirmed that they are looking into fresh World of Warcraft Classic servers and more is expected to be shared after The Burning Crusade expansion is live.
A message from the Burning Crusade development team adds: “For our Burning Crusade Classic players, we’re excited to let you know that the first major content update, Overlords of Outland, will be going live soon.
“Starting September 15, you’ll be able to take on Prince Kael’thas and Lady Vashj in a pair of iconic raids, engage in a new season of Arena combat, and more.
“We’re also working on something for WoW Classic players who’ve told us they’d like a chance at a fresh start, and will be sharing more on our plans soon.
“Creating World of Warcraft is truly a collaborative effort between the people on our team, across Blizzard, and all of you–and as we build, iterate on, and talk about what’s next, we hope we can demonstrate our commitment to making Azeroth the best place it can be for everyone.”
The Breakfast Club: Trailer for Judd Nelson’s 1985 film
The Breakfast Club is still, to this day, one of the most iconic teenage dramas of all time. John Hughes directed the movie, which spawned the genre of coming-of age. It featured five characters with a simple script and a compelling story. The most problematic member of the quintet was John Bender, played by Judd, who stars in a new film Iceland Is Best.
Judd spoke exclusively to Express.co.uk about creating the ethereal Iceland Is Best, and the future of The Breakfast Club franchise.
Watch Judd Nelson in Iceland Is Best at a special Q&A preview screening at Everyman Cinemas Here
Judd was eager to talk about the film he is arguably best-known for, despite being asked about it consistently for the past 36 years.
He yelled down the phone: “I was very fortunate to be able to ride a very fast horse, I was just lucky I didn’t fall off! It was an honor and a privilege to be able to participate in it. “
After The Breakfast Club – and other Hughes movies such as St Elmo’s Fire and Pretty In Pink – Judd and his fellow young actors were deemed part of the Brat Pack; a group of young stars destined for greatness in Hollywood.
Although the press placed the spotlight firmly on actors, including Andrew McCarthy and Molly Ringwald, Judd gave all the credit to Hughes.
He said: “I think that Hughes wrote a script that had so much in it… it was so dense.
“I’ve always believed you have to start off thinking every script is like Hamlet … if you’ve asked a question and you don’t have a satisfactory answer you haven’t read it enough. It will reveal itself to you if you keep looking at it. It will reveal itself to you.
The Breakfast Club: John Bender star Judd Nelson spoke about the future of the series
Judd plays Mr Sonquist, a poetry teacher in Iceland
“And with Hughes… he had these things in it. When I first read that script that day, it was different from anything I had ever seen. This is an adult discussion movie.
“‘There’s no sensationalist aspect – well, maybe the dancing in the middle – but for the most part it’s believable that this happened. ‘”
Despite Judd’s almost deific view of Hughes’ creativity and direction, he added that The Breakfast Club was borne of teamwork, beginning with him and fellow star Emilio Estevez.
He revealed: “For four hours Emilio and I read all four of [Hughes’ Breakfast Club] scripts.
“He was really a collaborator. Others may use the word but they are not collaborators. He didn’t say: ‘Improvise!’ He stated that he wants the dialogue to sound real, as he thought it should. He said that it should be true to the speech. John liked it, even though the script supervisor wasn’t so keen on this. We were all working for John. “
It is this specific style of direction, encouragement and creativity that would be missing from any sort of follow-up movie or sequel to The Breakfast Club, Judd explained.
The Breakfast Club was directed by John Hughes and starred Nelson, along with Molly Ringwald
“And that’s why,” Judd sighed. People would ask Judd, “Hey, are there going to be a sequel, or a remake?”. “Over the years, people would ask: ‘Hey, is there going to be a sequel or a remake or?'” After a moment of silence, Judd said: “It is a different matter when he’s away. It’s nothing then. The brand is him. “
When pressed on whether he would ever appear in The Breakfast Club 2 if he were ever offered it, he set the record straight.
Judd said: “Well, it would be different. Although I wouldn’t deny that I might, I do not think Hughes would be a bad choice. Hughes is what makes it all possible. He is the most important part of it all. It wouldn’t be possible without him. “
The passion Judd has for his former director seems to be a theme running through his career.
Judd Nelson stars in Iceland is Best
Iceland Is Best hits cinemas next month and was written and directed by Max Newsom – a man Judd brands “incredibly intellectual”.
In the film, Judd plays Mr Sonquist, a poetry teacher guiding a young woman, Sigga (Kristin Audur Sophusdottir), through her desire to leave Iceland for California.
Speaking about first becoming interested in the film, the 61-year-old said: “So, I read the script because it’s got Iceland in the title – I loved the script. It’s a very smart film. I met Max Newsom, the director. He is very intelligent. His ability to explain and discuss almost any topic is remarkable. He can explain and discuss almost anything. “
Judd revealed how he was “fascinated” by the almost Robin Williams / Dead Poet’s Society role.
Although the Hollywood star packs a punch in his short role, it seems curious that he would accept such a small part in the film.
On this, he retorted: “I think that’s a cliche. It is not possible to have small roles with only small actors. Knowing this, every role serves the same purpose as the original material. Whether you’re on screen or not, the actors don’t really decide.
“Films, the way we know them, are pretty much created in post-production. It is important to have the right pieces. You should treat each role as an integral part of the larger story. Then you can let everything fall where it may. “
The Breakfast Club is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video now.
Iceland is Best is due for release on September 8.
Buy tickets to a special Q&A preview screening at Everyman Cinemas Here
