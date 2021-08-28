Data scientists, don’t be afraid of exploring new areas Avenues

A native French data scientist, I started my career as a computer vision researcher in Japan. Later, in France. But I am writing this from Stuttgart, Germany.

However, I am not working in German auto technology as you would think. I discovered an amazing opportunity in the middle of a pandemic: A Stuttgart-based, AI-driven startup that specializes in image editing. It focuses on digitizing all aspects of digital imaging across retail products.

I learned from my experience in Japan the difficulties of moving abroad for work. A point of entry in Japan with a network of professionals can be essential. Europe is a great place to start because of its numerous cities. Paris, London and Berlin are often known for their diverse employment opportunities, but also being hubs of specialties.

The pandemic has led to an increase in remote work opportunities. However, it is worth expanding your search for job opportunities.

Look for hidden value, such as retail.

My expertise is applied to product images, and I work at a technology spin-off luxury retailer. It was a challenge that I approached from the perspective of a data scientist. However, it immediately made me realize how valuable a new application could be for an industry such as retail.

Europe is home to some of the oldest retail companies in the world, especially when it comes to footwear and apparel. This rich history gives you the opportunity to interact with millions of products, and billions in revenue. Retail companies have the advantage of having a steady stream of images that can be processed. This provides an opportunity to make revenue, and potentially even turn an AI company into a profitable business.

Independent divisions within an R&D team are another avenue. There are many AI startups that work in a niche market, but they don’t make a lot of money. This is due to high research costs and low revenue.

Data-driven companies are those that have the potential to generate revenue.

This startup was appealing to me because it offered data access. It is expensive to acquire data and many companies only have a limited number. Companies that engage directly at B2B and B2C levels, particularly digital platforms or retail that impact the front-end user interface, are worth looking for.

Leveraging such customer engagement data benefits everyone. It can be used to further develop solutions in the same category. Your company will then have an opportunity to work with verticals that address their problems.

This also indicates that there is huge potential to increase revenue if the brand targets multiple segments of the audience. I recommend that you look for companies that have data stored in an easily accessible format. This system is beneficial to research and development.

Many companies don’t know how to use it or haven’t implemented one. Look for the chance to offer data-focused services if a company refuses to share their deep insights or hasn’t yet implemented them.

Automating processes is the most effective strategy in Europe.

My sweet spot is early-stage companies where you can create core systems and processes. My company was in its early stages when I joined it. It was focused on creating technology that could be scaled for specific industries. Although the questions being asked by this team were answered, there was still a lot to do.

My yearlong effort to automate bulk photo editing has taught me that AI can run autonomously across multiple variables at once (multiple images, workflows) and that you are developing technology that is capable of doing what well-known brands cannot. This is a rare feat in Europe and there is a lot of talent out there who could do it.

Don’t be afraid to experience some culture shock, and make the jump.

