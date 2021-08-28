David Moyes is desperate to get West Ham transferred message. David Sullivan, David Gold

There’s a good chance that we won’t sign a center-forward and there’s even a better chance that we don’t get one. It’s an actuary fact.

“The centre forwards must be of high quality to get in, so there is a chance that we won’t get one.

- Advertisement -

We might look for a way to increase the number of goals from different positions. Get Said Benrahma involved and get goals. Jarrod Bowen is also available.

They’re not the only ones out there, so it may be worth looking to see if other locations can offer that option.

Publited Sat 28 August 2021 at 10:51:10 +0000