The actor addressed the criticisms and said he wasn’t surprised by the negative reviews. According to BBC, he also admitted that he felt “a bit hurt”

He stated, “It was an interesting interview.

- Advertisement -

You got their emotions, even though the quality was not great.

He said, “I was not surprised. I thought the way that they spoke about us and their general conversation were quite nice.”

Publited Sat, 28 August 2021 at 06:30:38 +0000