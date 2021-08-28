David Coulthard is joining the CarWow Team to show off his Formula 1 talents in a drag race. This was one helluva drag race. The Red Bull RB7 F1 vehicle is in the possession of McLaren’s former F1 runner up. To the left is the F1 racer, a Porsche 911 Turbo S and a BMW M1000 RR Superbike. A 2.4-liter naturally aspirated V8 produces around 750hp. This power goes directly to the rear wheels via a seven speed sequential gearbox. The power is also transferred to the rear wheels via a seven-speed sequential gearbox.

911 Turbo S features a TwinTurbo flat six delivering 641 horsepower. It produces 800 Nm of torque, or approximately 590 lbft. Porsche has also fitted the 911 Turbo S to a Turbo-specific 8-speed PDK transmission. It is not as powerful as the BMW M 1000 RR, which has 212 hp (113 Nm) of torque and weighs in at 192kg (423 lbs). Peter Hickman, a five-time Isle of Man winner, is riding the BMW superbike.

The BMW M 1000 RR features M Carbon Wheels, a 6-speed gearbox and a 0 – 100 km/h speed of 3.1 seconds. It is definitely one of the most powerful bikes on the market. Can it match the speed of these two bikes in this insane drag race? Let’s see!